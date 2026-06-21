Lionel Messi equalled the all-time World Cup scoring record on Tuesday, netting twice in a 2-1 friendly victory over Algeria in Doha that further cement…

Lionel Messi equalled the all-time World Cup scoring record on Tuesday, netting twice in a 2-1 friendly victory over Algeria in Doha that further cemented his place among football's greatest legends.

Record-Tying Performance in Doha

The match, played at Doha's Lusail Stadium, saw Messi convert a first-half penalty before adding a second goal early in the second half. The brace brought his total World Cup goals to 13, matching the record held by Germany's Miroslav Klose. Klose set the mark across four World Cup tournaments between 2002 and 2014.

Economy & Business · Messi Ties World Cup Goals Record as Argentina Defeats Algeria 2-1

Argentina dominated possession throughout, with Enzo Fernandez pulling the strings in midfield while Julian Alvarez provided sharp movement up front. Algeria, ranked 32nd in the world, offered limited resistance despite a late consolation strike from Baghdad Bounedjah.

Why Messi's Record Matters

The 37-year-old Inter Miami forward first broke through at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He has now scored across four separate tournaments — 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 — displaying remarkable longevity at the sport's highest level. His 13 goals span 19 years of international competition.

World Cup observers note that no active player is close to threatening the record. France's Kylian Mbappe, who scored 12 goals in Qatar alone, would need multiple additional tournaments to reach 14. The Frenchman dismissed questions about chasing the record, saying he focuses only on winning trophies.

Algeria's Defensive Struggles Exposed

For Algeria, the friendly exposed familiar problems at the back. The North African side conceded twice from set-piece situations, a weakness that has plagued coach Vladimir Petković's tenure since he took charge last year. Petković has managed just two wins in six matches.

The Desert Foxes arrived in Doha without several key players, including Manchester United's Rabah Madjer, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained in training. His absence left the side lacking creativity in the final third.

Messi's Career Trajectory

Messi's achievement comes 15 months after he lifted the 2022 World Cup trophy in Qatar, completing a career that had been defined by near-misses at international level. He scored twice in that final against France, guiding Argentina to a penalty shootout victory after a 3-3 draw.

The striker, who left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami in 2023, has continued scoring at a prolific rate in Major League Soccer. He has netted 14 league goals for the American club, though his season ended early due to an ankle injury in September.

What's Next for Argentina

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised Messi's professionalism after the match, calling the record "a testament to his hunger." The Albiceleste will face Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier next month, with the match scheduled for 15 November in Buenos Aires.

Algeria must regroup quickly for their own qualifying campaign. They face Mozambique on 14 November in Blantyre, a match they must win to keep alive slim hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Questions Over Meaningfulness of Friendlies

Some analysts questioned the value of a friendly against a side outside the World Cup bracket, suggesting the record will carry asterisks given Algeria's ranking. Supporters countered that Messi's goals came against a national team that reached the 2010 World Cup knockout rounds and remains a continental force.

The match attracted 42,000 spectators in Lusail, a reminder that Messi draws crowds regardless of opponent. Ticket resale prices reached three times face value in the hours before kickoff, with fans travelling from across the Gulf region to witness the moment.

World Cup Qualification Picture

Tuesday's friendly had no bearing on World Cup qualification, unlike Argentina's upcoming matches. La Albiceleste sit second in South American qualifying, two points behind Brazil with four matches played. The top six teams from the region secure automatic qualification.

For Messi, the chase continues. With Argentina's next qualifier not until November, he returns to Inter Miami for the MLS playoffs. Should he win a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or and guide his club to the championship, the year may yet surpass his World Cup triumph.

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