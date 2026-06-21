In a small neighbourhood in Kinshasa, a man who spent years watching football from the stands has become the most talked-about person in Congo. The supe…

In a small neighbourhood in Kinshasa, a man who spent years watching football from the stands has become the most talked-about person in Congo. The superfan, whose claims to stop goals during live matches have captured national attention, now finds himself at the centre of a debate that has split football fans across the country.

The Fan Who Stopped the Internet

It started with a video. The footage, shot on a mobile phone during a weekend league match in the eastern district of Lingwala, showed a man standing near the goal line, arms outstretched, as a striker prepared to take a penalty. The ball sailed toward the net. The man did not move. Somehow, it veered wide. Cheers erupted in the crowd. Within 48 hours, the clip had accumulated more than 1.2 million views on local social media platforms.

Economy & Business · Meet the Congolese Superfan Who Says He Can Stop Goals — and the Nation Believes Him

The man in the video, identified locally as Marcel Kabongo, a 34-year-old vendor who sells roasted cassava near the stadium, became an overnight sensation. He told a local radio station that he had developed what he called a "gift" — an ability to interfere with the trajectory of the ball using only his concentration. The claim was absurd. Fans laughed at first. Then some started believing.

What Kabongo Actually Did

Kabongo attended his first professional match at the age of 12, sitting in the cheap wooden benches behind the eastern goal at Stade des Martyrs. He never played the game competitively. He never trained as a goalkeeper. He spent two decades simply watching, learning the angles, the spin, the way leather behaves when it meets wet grass. That knowledge, he insists, is what allows him to anticipate and, in his words, "redirect" incoming shots.

Kabongo has now appeared at three consecutive league matches, positioning himself in areas where spectators are permitted. In each case, his presence near the goal has coincided with at least one missed opportunity by the opposing team. Football officials have taken notice. The Congolese Football Federation declined to comment officially, but a source close to the federation said executive members were "monitoring the situation."

Physics and Frustration

Scientists in Kinshasa have weighed in with scepticism. Professor Ernest Mbuyi, a physicist at the University of Kinshasa, told reporters that no known mechanism allows a human being to alter a ball's flight path from outside the field of play. "Football follows predictable laws," he said. "A spectator cannot physically influence the trajectory unless there is direct contact or an external force." He stopped short of accusing Kabongo of anything, however, suggesting that confirmation bias among excited fans might be amplifying coincidence into phenomenon.

The clubs themselves have reacted with a mixture of amusement and irritation. TP Mazembe, one of Congo's most decorated clubs, issued a statement urging fans to "respect the integrity of the game." Racing Club de Kinshasa players were less diplomatic. During a post-match interview, midfielder Dieumerci Luvualu called Kabongo "a distraction" but admitted the team had lost concentration during his most recent appearance.

When Faith Meets Football

Not everyone is laughing. In neighbourhoods across Kinshasa, Kabongo has become something more than a viral curiosity. Some residents see him as a living symbol of ordinary Congolese people reclaiming agency in a sport they love but rarely control. Football in Congo has long been tied to politics and money, plagued by match-fixing scandals and governance disputes. Kabongo, a man with no connections, no wealth, and no official role, has inserted himself into the game simply by showing up.

Churches have also become involved. At least two congregations in the Matonge district have referenced Kabongo in Sunday sermons, framing his "gift" as evidence of spiritual favour. One pastor told worshippers that God works through unexpected vessels. Kabongo himself has not publicly claimed any religious motivation, but he has accepted invitations to speak at youth gatherings and community centres across the capital.

The Legal Question

Football's governing bodies are examining whether any rules have been violated. The International Football Association Board does not explicitly prohibit spectators from attempting to influence play, but match officials have the authority to pause or abandon a game if outside interference is suspected. The Congolese Football Association has not confirmed whether it will take disciplinary action against Kabongo or the clubs where he has appeared.

Legal experts are divided. Some argue that Kabongo's actions, if proven to be more than coincidence, could constitute unfair interference under existing competition law. Others contend that without physical contact or tangible evidence, no violation has occurred. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.

What Comes Next

Kabongo has announced plans to attend Saturday's match between AS Vita and FC Lubumbashi Sport at Stade des Martyrs. He told reporters he expects to be in the south stand, behind the goal that favours the visiting team. Club officials have not blocked his entry, and stadium security confirmed he will be permitted entry as a regular ticket holder.

Whether his presence makes any measurable difference to the outcome remains to be seen. What is certain is that thousands of fans will be watching not just the players, but the man in the crowd who says he can stop a ball with his mind. The next 72 hours will determine whether Kabongo's story grows into a sustained national conversation about superstition, sport, and the blurred line between both.

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