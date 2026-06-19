Carlo Ancelotti endured a nightmare opening 45 minutes in his first match as Brazil head coach before the Selecao recovered to escape with a victory aga…

Carlo Ancelotti endured a nightmare opening 45 minutes in his first match as Brazil head coach before the Selecao recovered to escape with a victory against Morocco in a friendly held at the Stade de la Grande Mosquée in Fez. The 64-year-old Italian manager, appointed in January, watched his side concede early and struggle defensively before mounting a second-half comeback that secured a 2-1 win.

Match Details and Venue

The friendly encounter took place on a Friday evening at the Stade de la Grande Mosquée, a stadium located in Fez, Morocco. The setting provided an unexpected early test for Ancelotti, who officially began his tenure with the Brazilian Football Confederation earlier in 2024. Morocco, Africa's highest-ranked national team, proved a stern opponent despite missing several key players through injury.

Health & Medicine · Ancelotti's Brazil Escapes Morocco Scare in Dramatic First Half

Brazil named a strong starting XI featuring several Europe-based players, including Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. The squad arrived in Morocco following a short training camp in Qatar, where Ancelotti conducted his first tactical sessions with the national team setup.

First-Half Struggles

The visitors found themselves behind within the opening 10 minutes. A defensive lapse allowed Walid Cheddira to slot home after a swift Moroccan counter-attack exposed Brazil's high defensive line. The early goal rattled Ancelotti's men, who continued to concede chances throughout the first period.

Morocco doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute when Azzedine Ounahi coolly finished past the goalkeeper following a pinpoint cross from the right flank. The Atlas Lions dominated possession and territory, with Brazil's midfield appearing disjointed and lacking the creativity typically associated with the five-time world champions.

Social media reacted sharply during the interval, with Brazilian supporters expressing concern about the team's performance. Former internationals commented that the first half represented the worst opening 45 minutes for the Selecao in recent memory.

Second-Half Transformation

Ancelotti made two substitutions at half-time, introducing Barcelona's Raphinha and Palmeiras forward Endrick in place of Rodrygo and an ineffective Gabriel Jesus. The tactical adjustments immediately altered the match's dynamics. Brazil pushed higher up the pitch and began monopolising possession in Moroccan territory.

The comeback began in the 67th minute when Raphinha converted a penalty after Vinicius Junior was fouled inside the box. The goal injected renewed belief into the Brazilian squad, and the visitors pressed relentlessly for an equaliser. Morocco's defence, so commanding in the first half, began showing signs of fatigue as the physical intensity increased.

Late Winner Secures Victory

The winning goal arrived in the 81st minute through an unlikely source. Centre-back and set-piece specialist Marquinhos rose highest to meet a corner kick, directing his header past Yassine Bounou in the Moroccan goal. The goal sparked celebrations among the Brazilian contingent in the away end, while Ancelotti punched the air in relief on the touchline.

The result means Brazil have now won their opening match under a new manager for the first time since 2006. Ancelotti becomes only the second foreign manager to oversee the Brazilian national team, following in the footsteps of Argentina's Clive Tolley, who managed the side briefly during the 1960s.

Reaction and Analysis

Ancelotti declined to comment extensively on the first-half performance during his post-match press conference, stating only that adjustments were necessary and praising his players' response in the second period. The Italian has been tasked with rebuilding Brazil's squad following their disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui acknowledged his team's fade in the second half but remained philosophical about the result. "We played 45 minutes of excellent football," he told reporters. "The physical demands of the season caught up with us, but I am proud of how we competed against one of the world's best teams."

What Comes Next

Brazil will face another friendly opponent next month as Ancelotti continues to assess his squad ahead of the 2024 Copa America, which kicks off in June. The tournament, hosted by the United States, represents the Italian's first major competition in charge of the five-time world champions.

Ancelotti is expected to name a preliminary squad list within the next fortnight, with several European-based players facing tight schedules as domestic leagues enter their final stages. The Brazilian Football Confederation has publicly supported the manager's plan to integrate younger players gradually while maintaining the team's traditional attacking identity.

Morocco will turn their attention to African World Cup qualifying matches scheduled for March, where the Atlas Lions must secure positive results to maintain their position among Africa's leading sides heading into the 2026 World Cup tournament, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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