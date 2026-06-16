President Bola Tinubu announced on Wednesday that Nigerian security forces have eliminated more than 13,000 suspected terrorists over the past year, mar…

President Bola Tinubu announced on Wednesday that Nigerian security forces have eliminated more than 13,000 suspected terrorists over the past year, marking a significant milestone in the country's ongoing battle against armed groups operating across multiple regions.

The disclosure came during a national address delivered from the presidential villa in Abuja, where Tinubu presented what his administration called tangible results from its intensified military campaign. The figure surpasses previous annual tolls reported by the military, which had faced criticism over the past decade for failing to contain insurgencies that have displaced millions and destabilised vast swathes of northern and central Nigeria.

Military Operations Reshape Conflict Landscape

Politics & Governance · Nigeria Killed 13,000+ Terrorists in One Year — Tinubu Reveals Security Gains

The president outlined several coordinated offensives spanning the Northeast, Northwest, and Northcentral regions. Nigerian troops, supported by neighbouring nations under the Multinational Joint Task Force framework, have targeted strongholds of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province in Borno State, while simultaneously confronting armed bandit camps in Zamfara, Katsina, and Niger states.

Military spokespeople confirmed that operations in the Lake Chad Basin area intensified following a directive from the Defence Headquarters in Abuja earlier this year. Air force bombardments supplemented ground assaults, with surveillance drones providing intelligence that allowed forces to strike mobile camps before fighters could disperse.

The Defence Headquarters stated that special intervention forces were deployed specifically to disrupt supply chains and financing networks that had allowed militant groups to sustain operations despite years of counterinsurgency efforts.

Governance Failures Drive Recruitment

Security analysts have long argued that military force alone cannot resolve Nigeria's insurgency crisis. Persistent poverty, unemployment, and weak governance in remote areas have provided fertile ground for radicalisation, with armed groups offering financial incentives to recruits who often have few legitimate economic prospects.

Local officials in affected states acknowledge that communities bordering conflict zones face chronic shortages of basic services. Schools remain shuttered in parts of Borno and Yobe states, where Boko Haram originally launched its insurgency in 2009. The destruction of infrastructure and displacement of populations have complicated efforts to restore normalcy, even in areas where military operations have temporarily cleared militants.

Human rights organisations have urged the government to balance security operations with measures addressing root causes. They warn that heavy-handed approaches risk alienating civilian populations whose cooperation is essential for intelligence gathering and long-term stability.

Impact on Civilian Populations

The military gains have come at a human cost. Aid agencies report that operations displacing militants sometimes force nearby residents to flee, creating new humanitarian needs. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs documented more than 2.3 million internally displaced persons in Northeast Nigeria as of last month, with camps in Maiduguri and surrounding areas operating well beyond capacity.

Nigerian human rights lawyer Femi Falana called for greater transparency around military operations, stating that independent verification of casualty figures remains difficult given restricted access to conflict zones. The military has previously faced allegations of civilian casualties during operations, which it has denied.

Regional Coalition Efforts

Nigeria's operations form part of a broader regional security architecture involving Chad, Niger, and Cameroon. The Lake Chad Basin Commission coordinates cross-border patrols, with intelligence sharing agreements that have improved response times to emerging threats.

Chad's military has conducted parallel operations against Boko Haram elements operating near the lake's eastern shores. Cameroonian forces have confronted ISWAP affiliates along the northern border. This multinational approach reflects recognition that armed groups exploit jurisdictional boundaries to evade capture.

The Economic Community of West African States has expressed support for Nigeria's security strategy while encouraging member states to address transnational criminal networks that traffic weapons and personnel across porous borders.

Economic Dimensions of Insecurity

The insurgency has dealt severe blows to Nigeria's agricultural sector in affected regions. Farmland in parts of the Northeast remains inaccessible, contributing to food insecurity that now extends beyond conflict zones. The Central Bank of Nigeria has linked agricultural output declines in northern states to broader inflation pressures affecting national food prices.

Insurance costs for commercial transport along northern routes have risen sharply, with operators citing risk premiums that translate into higher consumer prices for goods transported from northern production areas to southern markets. The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners reported that several major carriers have suspended operations to/from states including Zamfara and Sokoto.

Foreign investment in sectors including mining and agriculture has been deterred by security concerns, with international companies citing operational risks in project assessments for assets located in affected regions.

What Happens Next

Tinubu faces pressure to sustain momentum while demonstrating that military success translates into lasting security for civilians. The presidential address signalled that operations will continue, with additional funding allocated to procurement of surveillance equipment and improved compensation for troops serving in frontline positions.

Next month, the National Assembly is expected to receive a briefing from the Defence Ministry on operational expenditures and strategic assessments. Lawmakers from northern states have requested that budget allocations include provisions for post-conflict reconstruction in areas subsequently declared secure.

The armed forces have announced that a new garrison command structure will be established in Niger State following recent bandit attacks that killed dozens in communities near the state capital, Minna. That deployment will test whether expanded military presence can protect civilian populations without inflaming tensions in areas where security forces have previously been accused of heavy-handed tactics.

International observers will be watching for evidence that the 13,000 figure represents sustainable progress rather than a temporary disruption of resilient networks that have proven capable of regrouping after previous setbacks. The coming dry season, when conditions favour military movement through previously inaccessible terrain, will likely determine whether this chapter of Nigeria's long conflict produces durable results.

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