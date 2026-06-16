A group of women who fled Iran are facing deportation to the Central African Republic, according to legal advocates who raised alarms about the planned …

A group of women who fled Iran are facing deportation to the Central African Republic, according to legal advocates who raised alarms about the planned removals. The lawyers, working with the affected women, say the government intends to send them to the violence-prone nation despite the risks involved. No date for the deportations has been publicly confirmed.

Women Seek Safety After Leaving Iran

The women left Iran seeking protection from persecution, their lawyers stated. They arrived in the country where they now face removal and applied for asylum based on claims they would face harm if returned to Iran. The legal teams argue the women have valid grounds for international protection. Their cases remain pending with immigration authorities.

Politics & Governance · Iranian Women Face Deportation to Central African Republic, Lawyers Warn

Human rights groups have long documented pressure on women in Iran who speak out against government policies or seek to leave the country. The women in this case did not specify which charges or threats prompted their departure. Their lawyers declined to identify the women by name, citing safety concerns.

Deportation to Bangui Planned

Legal advocates say the women would be sent to the Central African Republic's capital, Bangui, if deportation proceeds. The government has not issued a public statement explaining why that nation was selected as the destination. Lawyers for the women argue the plan ignores fundamental protections under international law.

The women have been held in immigration detention while their cases proceed through the system. Their legal team filed emergency applications seeking to halt the removals. A court hearing on the matter is expected within weeks, according to filings submitted on behalf of the women.

CAR Presents Serious Protection Concerns

The Central African Republic has experienced years of armed conflict since 2013. Armed groups control large swaths of territory outside the capital, and civilian casualties continue to mount. The United Nations has maintained a peacekeeping mission in the country since 2014. Basic services remain limited in much of the nation.

Humanitarian Conditions in CAR

More than half the population requires humanitarian assistance, according to UN estimates. Healthcare facilities operate at reduced capacity outside Bangui. Roads connecting the capital to other regions frequently become impassable during the rainy season. Women and children face elevated risks of violence in areas controlled by armed groups.

The lawyers argue sending women to this environment would violate obligations to protect asylum seekers from being sent to places where they face danger. The legal principle of non-refoulement prohibits returning people to countries where they would face persecution or torture.

Legal Teams Demand Halt to Deportations

The women's legal representatives submitted court documents arguing the deportation plan violates both domestic and international law. They are seeking an immediate injunction to prevent any removals while the cases are reviewed. The lawyers argue the women have not received adequate opportunity to present their protection claims.

The legal team criticized the lack of individual assessment for each woman's circumstances. Their filings state that sending vulnerable individuals to a country with such high levels of violence constitutes a breach of duty of care. The government has not yet filed a formal response to these arguments in court.

What Happens Next

The courts will hear arguments on the emergency injunction applications in the coming weeks. If the legal challenges fail, deportations could proceed according to the timeline set by immigration authorities. Human rights organisations say they are monitoring the situation closely.

Advocacy groups are calling on the government to reverse the deportation orders and process the women's asylum claims properly. The lawyers representing the women have pledged to pursue all available appeals if initial court motions are denied. The outcome of this legal battle could set a precedent for how similar cases involving asylum seekers from Iran are handled.

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