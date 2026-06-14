South African authorities reported a sharp increase in ransomware incidents across the country last quarter, with attacks targeting financial institutio…

South African authorities reported a sharp increase in ransomware incidents across the country last quarter, with attacks targeting financial institutions, healthcare providers, and municipal governments. The South African Banking Risk Information Centre confirmed more than 2,300 reported cases between January and March, a 34% jump from the same period last year. Despite the surge, officials insist the nation's cyber defences are holding firm.

Who the Attackers Are Targeting

Johannesburg and Cape Town have emerged as the primary hotspots for ransomware operations. The country's major banks faced the brunt of the assault, with at least four institutions acknowledging breaches in their internal systems. Healthcare networks proved equally vulnerable. Three provincial hospitals in Gauteng reported disrupted patient records systems, forcing staff to revert to paper-based processes for nearly two weeks.

Technology & Innovation · South Africa Fights Back Against Ransomware — and the Numbers Are Rising

The government acknowledged that municipal water and electricity infrastructure in two Limpopo districts became inaccessible during separate incidents in February. Residents in those areas faced delayed service responses while technicians rebuilt affected servers from backups. Local authorities described the disruption as limited but warned that ageing municipal IT systems remain a persistent weakness.

How Good Became the Centrepiece

A cybersecurity firm called Good has positioned itself at the forefront of the national response. The company, headquartered in Pretoria, announced a partnership with the State Information Technology Agency in April to deploy threat-detection software across 47 government departments. Good's chief executive told a parliamentary committee that the firm had neutralised 18 major ransomware campaigns targeting public institutions since 2022.

The company's approach centres on what it calls "silent defence" — monitoring network traffic for anomalies rather than relying on traditional firewall alerts. Good's analysts operate from a security operations centre in Centurion, working around the clock to identify and isolate suspicious activity before encryption begins. This model has attracted attention from neighbouring countries seeking to strengthen their own cyber postures.

The Economic Dimension

Cyber insurance premiums across South Africa rose by an average of 22% in the past year, according to data from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. Insurers cited escalating ransomware payouts as the primary driver. Small and medium enterprises bore a disproportionate burden, with many finding coverage unaffordable or unavailable altogether.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange warned that listed companies face growing pressure from investors to disclose cyber risk management practices. Several firms have quietly increased spending on endpoint protection, with industry estimates suggesting the private sector now allocates roughly R4.8 billion annually to cybersecurity tools and personnel. That figure is expected to climb as threats persist.

What Makes South Africa Different

Unlike many African nations, South Africa possesses a mature digital economy and widespread internet penetration. That connectivity cuts both ways. The country ranks third globally for cybercrime victims per internet user, according to Interpol's 2023 African Cyber Threat Assessment. Criminal networks operating from Eastern Europe and West Africa view South African targets as lucrative and relatively lightly defended.

The difference lies in response capability. Good and several competing firms have built a small but skilled cybersecurity workforce in South Africa, with universities in Stellenbosch and Pretoria now offering dedicated degrees in the field. Retention remains a challenge, however. Skilled analysts frequently move to overseas employers offering salaries three to four times higher than local market rates.

What Watchers Should Track Next

The Cybercrimes Act, signed into law in 2020, continues to roll out enforcement mechanisms. Police expect the first major prosecutions under the legislation to begin before the end of the year. Convictions could deter some threat actors, though analysts remain sceptical that enforcement alone will reverse the trend.

Regional cooperation is also accelerating. The African Union's cybersecurity framework is expected to finalise cross-border incident response protocols by October. South African officials have volunteered to host the first joint cyber exercise with counterparts from Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt. Whether that event materialises—and whether it produces measurable improvements—will tell observers much about the continent's seriousness in confronting ransomware.

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