The United States men's national team finished their World Cup preparation with two underwhelming performances, leaving head coach Gregg Berhalter with …

The United States men's national team finished their World Cup preparation with two underwhelming performances, leaving head coach Gregg Berhalter with mounting concerns just weeks before the tournament begins in Qatar. The Americans managed just one draw and one loss across their final tune-up matches, with defensive lapses and creative struggles exposing vulnerabilities that opponents will surely target. Sources close to the team said training sessions in the final week were described as tense, with players acknowledging the pressure of limited preparation time.

Defensive Fragility on Display

Theback line looked disorganised in both matches, conceding quality chances that would prove costly against top-tier competition. In the first fixture, a misplaced pass led directly to an opposition goal, a mistake that highlighted communication breakdowns between centre-backs and the goalkeeper. Berhalter has relied on a relatively inexperienced back four, and the lack of cohesion was evident throughout both games. The coaching staff made halftime adjustments, but the improvements were marginal at best.

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Set-piece defending emerged as a particular worry. The team conceded two goals from dead-ball situations across the two matches, an area that had been an issue throughout the qualification cycle. With World Cup opponents known for their precision in these scenarios, addressing this weakness has become urgent. Training footage from the week showed dedicated set-piece work, but results did not translate to match conditions.

Creative Output Falls Short

Beyond defensive issues, the attacking third lacked the spark needed to break down disciplined defences. The midfield struggled to connect passes to forwards, often resorting to long balls that negated possession advantages. One source noted that the team completed under 70 percent of their passes in the attacking half, a statistic that will need to improve significantly. Berhalter experimented with different formations, switching between a 4-3-3 and a 3-5-2, but neither provided the desired fluency.

The performance of key playmakers drew particular scrutiny. Several starters looked off the pace, possibly affected by limited club minutes in recent weeks. Christian Pulisic, the team's most recognisable talent, was substituted in both matches and failed to influence proceedings as expected. His fitness remains a concern heading into the tournament, with Chelsea's struggles this season limiting his opportunities on the pitch.

Goalkeeping Uncertainty

Berhalter has not confirmed his starting goalkeeper for the World Cup, and the tune-up games did little to clarify the situation. Three different shot-stoppers featured across the two matches, with none delivering a commanding performance. Matt Turner, who recently joined Arsenal, showed some good reflexes but was caught out of position on at least one occasion. Meanwhile, Zack Steffen struggled with distribution, a key requirement in Berhalter's system that builds from the back.

The competition between the three keepers has been ongoing for months, and the lack of a clear frontrunner leaves the coaching staff in a difficult position. Former USMNT goalkeeper Kasey Keller recently told ESPN that the uncertainty could affect team confidence, suggesting a decision should have been made earlier. The World Cup opener against Wales is now less than three weeks away.

Squad Depth Questions Remain

The bench produced minimal impact during the matches, raising questions about the quality of options available to Berhalter off the substitutes' bench. Several players brought on in the second half failed to alter the trajectory of either game, suggesting a drop-off in quality when the starters rest. This issue could prove significant given the compressed schedule of World Cup group stages, where rotation may be necessary.

Injuries have also complicated selection decisions. Midfielder Weston McKennie missed the second match through illness, while defender Antonee Robinson picked up a minor knock in training. The medical staff is working to ensure all players reach peak fitness before departure to Qatar. The final 26-man squad must be submitted to FIFA by the deadline, and Berhalter must balance experience with form when making his final cuts.

What Comes Next

The team will reconvene in Qatar next week for a final training camp before the group stage begins. The draw placed the United States in Group B alongside Wales, England, and Iran, a manageable but challenging set of opponents. Opening match preparations will focus heavily on defensive organisation and set-piece scenarios, with the coaching staff aware that the Wales game carries enormous significance for progression hopes.

Berhalter faces a critical period of decision-making. The final squad announcement will reveal whether promising young players like Ricardo Pepi or Malik Tillman make the cut, and the coach must decide whether experience outweighs current form. The tune-up games provided answers, but perhaps not the ones the team was hoping for. The World Cup will serve as the ultimate test of whether this group of players can deliver when the stakes are highest.

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