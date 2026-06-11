Obafemi Hamzat has appointed Senator Musiliu Obanikoro as Director General of his campaign structure, according to a statement released on Thursday in L…

Obafemi Hamzat has appointed Senator Musiliu Obanikoro as Director General of his campaign structure, according to a statement released on Thursday in Lagos. The appointment signals a consolidation of political machinery ahead of the upcoming governorship race in Lagos State.

Appointment Announcement

The announcement came through an official statement from Hamzat's political team. Obanikoro, a former senator representing Lagos East, will oversee campaign operations and strategy as Director General. The role places him at the centre of Hamzat's bid to secure the governorship position.

Politics & Governance · Obafemi Hamzat Taps Senator Obanikoro as Campaign Director General

The statement described the appointment as a calculated move to leverage Obanikoro's decades of political experience. Hamzat's team cited the senator's understanding of Lagos politics as a key factor in the selection.

Obanikoro's Political Background

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro served in the Nigerian Senate from 2007 to 2015, representing the Lagos East Senatorial District. During his tenure, he held several committee positions and built a reputation for constituency engagement across the state.

His political career spans multiple electoral cycles. He previously served in advisory roles under successive administrations in Lagos State. The appointment marks a return to a prominent campaign position after several years away from active political management.

Previous Campaign Roles

Obanikoro previously served as a campaign manager for the All Progressives Congress during elections in 2014 and 2015. Those campaigns resulted in victories at both state and federal levels. Observers note his strength lies in grassroots mobilisation and coalition building.

Hamzat's Political Position

Obafemi Hamzat currently serves as the Deputy Governor of Lagos State. His elevation to the role of Director General places him squarely in line for the top governorship position. The appointment of Obanikoro suggests preparations are accelerating for the transition of power.

Sources within the party structure indicate Hamzat has been building his campaign team over the past six months. The addition of Obanikoro completes a senior layer of experienced political operators around his candidacy.

Strategic Implications

Political analysts suggest the appointment fills a critical gap in Hamzat's campaign structure. A Director General typically manages day-to-day operations, coordinates messaging, and serves as the primary liaison between the candidate and party leadership.

The pairing of Hamzat's administrative profile with Obanikoro's legislative connections creates a potentially formidable combination. Obanikoro's relationships across party structures could prove valuable during the campaign period.

Reaction from Political Circles

Party stakeholders in Lagos reacted positively to the announcement. Several local leaders issued statements welcoming the appointment. One party official described Obanikoro as a reliable operator with deep roots in the state's political fabric.

The opposition has not yet issued a formal response to the appointment. However, political observers expect counter-strategies to emerge as the campaign season develops.

What Happens Next

The campaign is expected to formally launch within the coming weeks. Obanikoro will begin assembling his operational team immediately. The first major test of the campaign structure will likely come during voter outreach programmes scheduled to begin next month.

Stakeholders will be watching for signs of coalition building and resource mobilisation. How quickly the Hamzat campaign demonstrates organisational capacity could set the tone for the entire electoral contest.

See Also

Editorial Opinion The addition of Obanikoro completes a senior layer of experienced political operators around his candidacy.Strategic ImplicationsPolitical analysts suggest the appointment fills a critical gap in Hamzat's campaign structure. The appointment of Obanikoro suggests preparations are accelerating for the transition of power.Sources within the party structure indicate Hamzat has been building his campaign team over the past six months. — panapress.org Editorial Team