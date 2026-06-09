Kenya's President William Ruto has once again defended his government's decision to allow a United States-run Ebola research facility on Kenyan soil, di…

Kenya's President William Ruto has once again defended his government's decision to allow a United States-run Ebola research facility on Kenyan soil, dismissing criticism from neighbouring countries including South Africa. The statement marks the second time in weeks that Ruto has addressed the controversy directly, insisting the facility poses no security threat and serves critical public health objectives.

Ruto Reiterates Defence of US Partnership

The Kenyan leader addressed reporters at State House in Nairobi on Thursday, asserting that the Ebola treatment and research unit operates under strict Kenyan oversight. Ruto emphasised that all biological materials housed at the facility remain under Kenyan custody, contradicting claims made by officials in Pretoria. "This partnership exists to protect Kenyans and our region from epidemic threats," Ruto stated during the press briefing. "We have negotiated safeguards that exceed international standards."

Politics & Governance · William Ruto Defends Kenya Ebola Facility Decision Amid Regional Pressure

South Africa's Ramaphosa Raises Concerns

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa raised objections to the arrangement during last month's Southern African Development Community summit in Harare, according to diplomatic sources present at the closed session. Ramaphosa reportedly questioned whether the facility's special legal status under the US-Kenya defence cooperation agreement provided adequate transparency for neighbouring states. Kenyan officials have denied that Ramaphosa issued any formal protest, describing the South African position as "misunderstanding."

Regional Security Concerns Surface

The dispute has exposed underlying tensions about foreign military and scientific presence across East and Southern Africa. Botswana and Tanzania have both requested clarification from Nairobi about the facility's operations, though neither nation has formally opposed the arrangement. The African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a neutral statement calling for "enhanced continental cooperation on epidemic preparedness" without commenting on the bilateral arrangement.

US Embassy Defends Laboratory Operations

The United States Embassy in Nairobi released a fact sheet on Friday outlining the facility's mission, which includes developing vaccines and therapeutics for haemorrhagic fevers including Ebola and Marburg virus. The embassy confirmed that approximately 200 Kenyan scientists and medical staff work alongside their American counterparts at the research centre, located in the Karen neighbourhood of Nairobi. Washington has stated it has similar agreements with at least a dozen African nations.

Kenyan Opposition Mounts Pressure

Domestic critics have not let up. The Orange Democratic Movement, Kenya's main opposition party, submitted a petition to the National Assembly last week demanding a full parliamentary debate on the agreement's terms. Party leader Raila Odinga called for either renegotiation of the facility's legal immunities or outright termination of the arrangement. The Senate health committee has scheduled public hearings for next month.

Economic Implications for Kenya

The facility brings significant financial investment to Kenya. The US government has allocated approximately $85 million annually for operations, including salaries for Kenyan personnel and procurement from local suppliers. Kenya's tourism industry, still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, has expressed concern that negative headlines could deter visitors, though no drop in arrivals has been recorded so far.

What Comes Next

The Kenyan parliament is expected to vote on a motion requiring greater transparency in US-Kenya health cooperation agreements by the end of March. Ruto's administration has warned that imposing new conditions could jeopardize the partnership and the $85 million in annual funding. Observers suggest a compromise requiring quarterly reporting to a joint Kenyan-American oversight board could satisfy both sides. Washington has not indicated willingness to renegotiate existing terms.

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