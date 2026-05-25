The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched a targeted campaign in Lagos to expose the systemic neglect facing Nigeria’s aging population. This initiative highlights a critical gap in the country’s social safety nets, where millions of seniors live below the poverty line despite their contributions to national development. The commission’s push comes at a pivotal moment when demographic shifts across Africa demand urgent policy responses to sustain economic growth and social cohesion.

Systemic Neglect of the Silver Generation

Nigeria’s elderly population is expanding rapidly, yet the infrastructure to support them remains fragmented and underfunded. The NHRC’s recent awareness drive in Lagos underscores the disparity between the promise of the 1999 Constitution and the lived reality of seniors in urban and rural areas. Many older Nigerians face a triple threat of inadequate healthcare, stagnant pensions, and social isolation that undermines their dignity and economic stability.

Environment & Nature · NHRC Demands Urgent Protection for Nigeria’s Elderly Amid Rising Inequality

The commission’s findings reveal that a significant portion of the elderly rely on informal family support systems that are themselves under pressure from economic volatility. When the primary breadwinners in a household lose jobs or face inflationary pressures, the elderly are often the first to sacrifice their health and comfort. This vulnerability exposes a structural weakness in Nigeria’s social welfare architecture that threatens to widen the inequality gap.

Addressing this issue is not merely a humanitarian concern but a strategic imperative for national development. An empowered elderly population can contribute to the care economy, mentorship, and local governance. However, without targeted interventions, the demographic dividend risks turning into a demographic burden, draining resources that could otherwise fuel broader economic expansion across the continent.

Economic Vulnerability and Pension Shortfalls

The financial security of Nigeria’s seniors is precarious, with pension reforms failing to reach the majority of the workforce. The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), introduced in 2008, primarily benefits formal sector employees, leaving out the vast majority of workers in agriculture, trade, and services. This exclusion means that millions of retirees receive little to no regular income after decades of labor.

The Informal Sector Gap

The informal sector employs approximately 80% of Nigeria’s non-agricultural workforce, yet these workers often lack access to consistent pension contributions. Without portable benefits or mandatory employer contributions, these workers face sudden income cessation upon retirement. This structural flaw in the pension system leaves many elderly Nigerians dependent on daily wages well into their sixties and seventies.

Inflation further erodes the purchasing power of those who do receive pensions. With the naira’s fluctuation against major currencies and rising costs of essential goods, fixed-income earners find their savings dwindling. The NHRC has called for a review of pension adequacy to ensure that retirees can maintain a decent standard of living without falling back into poverty.

This economic instability among the elderly has ripple effects on the broader economy. When seniors must return to the workforce or rely heavily on younger family members, it reduces labor mobility and increases the dependency ratio. Strengthening pension coverage is therefore essential for unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s labor market and ensuring intergenerational equity.

Healthcare Access and Geriatric Care

Healthcare remains one of the most pressing challenges for Nigeria’s elderly, with geriatric care often treated as an afterthought in public health planning. Most hospitals are equipped to handle acute conditions rather than the chronic diseases that afflict older adults, such as hypertension, diabetes, and arthritis. This mismatch in care delivery leads to delayed diagnoses and higher mortality rates among seniors.

The NHRC’s campaign emphasizes the need for specialized geriatric units in major hospitals across the country. In Lagos, for instance, the cost of specialized care can be prohibitive for the average retiree, forcing many to rely on traditional medicine or home-based care. These alternatives, while culturally significant, often lack the clinical oversight needed to manage complex health conditions effectively.

Access to medication is another critical bottleneck. Many elderly Nigerians struggle to afford consistent supplies of essential drugs, leading to irregular treatment and recurring health crises. The commission has urged the federal government to subsidize key geriatric medications and integrate them into the National Health Insurance Authority’s basic health care coverage plan.

Improving healthcare access for the elderly aligns with the broader African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritizes health as a cornerstone of sustainable development. By investing in geriatric care, Nigeria can reduce the overall burden on its health system and improve the quality of life for one of its most vulnerable demographics.

Social Inclusion and Legal Frameworks

Beyond economic and health factors, social inclusion plays a vital role in the well-being of Nigeria’s elderly. The NHRC has highlighted the prevalence of ageism in Nigerian society, where seniors are often viewed as burdens rather than assets. This societal attitude can lead to social isolation, which is linked to higher rates of depression and cognitive decline among older adults.

Legal protections for the elderly are also evolving, with the Elderly Persons Act of 2020 providing a framework for their rights and entitlements. However, implementation remains inconsistent across states, with many seniors unaware of their legal recourse against mistreatment or financial exploitation. The NHRC’s awareness campaign aims to bridge this knowledge gap and empower seniors to claim their rights.

Community-based initiatives are emerging as effective tools for fostering social inclusion. In various Nigerian cities, senior centers and community groups are creating spaces for elderly individuals to engage in recreational activities, lifelong learning, and peer support. These initiatives not only enhance the quality of life for seniors but also strengthen community bonds and intergenerational understanding.

Strengthening the legal and social frameworks for the elderly is essential for building a more inclusive society. By recognizing the contributions of older citizens and ensuring their active participation in community life, Nigeria can harness the wisdom and experience of its silver generation to drive social cohesion and development.

Continental Context and Development Goals

Nigeria’s challenges with elderly care are reflective of broader trends across the African continent. As life expectancy increases and fertility rates decline, African nations are beginning to experience a demographic transition that requires new policy approaches. The African Union has recognized the need for a comprehensive strategy to address the aging population, emphasizing the importance of social protection and health infrastructure.

The NHRC’s efforts in Nigeria contribute to this continental dialogue by providing a model for other African countries facing similar demographic shifts. By prioritizing the protection of elderly persons, Nigeria can set a precedent for integrating geriatric care into national development plans. This approach aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Collaboration between African nations can enhance the effectiveness of policies aimed at supporting the elderly. Sharing best practices in pension reform, healthcare delivery, and social inclusion can help countries like Nigeria accelerate their progress. Regional initiatives can also leverage economies of scale in procurement and training, reducing costs and improving outcomes for seniors across the continent.

The development of a robust social protection system for the elderly is not just a domestic issue but a continental priority. As Africa urbanizes and its economy grows, ensuring that older citizens are not left behind is crucial for sustaining long-term prosperity and social stability. Nigeria’s actions in this area will have significant implications for the broader African development agenda.

Pathways to Policy Reform

The NHRC has proposed a series of policy recommendations to address the multifaceted challenges facing Nigeria’s elderly. These include expanding pension coverage to the informal sector, increasing funding for geriatric healthcare, and strengthening legal enforcement of the Elderly Persons Act. Implementing these reforms requires coordinated efforts between the federal government, state authorities, and civil society organizations.

Public-private partnerships can play a crucial role in scaling up services for the elderly. By leveraging the resources and expertise of private sector players, the government can enhance the quality and accessibility of care. For example, private health insurers can develop tailored products for seniors, while technology companies can introduce digital solutions to improve health monitoring and social connectivity.

Community engagement is also essential for ensuring that policies are responsive to the needs of the elderly. The NHRC’s awareness campaign in Lagos serves as a model for grassroots mobilization, where seniors and their caregivers are actively involved in shaping policy decisions. This participatory approach can help build trust and ensure that interventions are culturally appropriate and effectively implemented.

Reforming the social protection system for the elderly is a complex but achievable goal. By adopting a holistic approach that integrates economic, health, and social dimensions, Nigeria can create a more inclusive and resilient society. The success of these reforms will depend on sustained political will, adequate funding, and active participation from all stakeholders.

What to Watch Next

Stakeholders should monitor the National Assembly’s upcoming review of the Elderly Persons Act, which could introduce stronger enforcement mechanisms and expanded benefits. The federal government is also expected to release a new national strategy on aging in the second quarter of 2025, which will outline specific targets for pension coverage and healthcare access. Investors and policymakers should also watch for new public-private partnerships in the geriatric care sector, which could signal a shift towards more market-driven solutions. The implementation of these policies will be critical in determining whether Nigeria can effectively address the growing needs of its elderly population and set a benchmark for the continent.

Editorial Opinion Continental Context and Development Goals Nigeria’s challenges with elderly care are reflective of broader trends across the African continent. Community-based initiatives are emerging as effective tools for fostering social inclusion. — panapress.org Editorial Team