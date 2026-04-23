David Mukanga, a leading researcher with the Wellcome Research Programme, has called on African nations to invest more in local malaria research as the continent grapples with a resurgence of the disease. His remarks come as the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 12% increase in malaria cases across sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, with Nigeria accounting for nearly 25% of all global cases. Mukanga, based in Nairobi, argues that reliance on foreign research has left African scientists struggling to develop solutions tailored to local conditions.

Why Local Research Matters

Mukanga’s push for stronger local research aligns with broader African development goals, particularly the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises health and scientific innovation. He highlights that many malaria interventions, such as insecticide-treated nets and drug formulations, were designed for regions with different climate and transmission patterns. “What works in Europe or North America doesn’t always work here,” he said. “We need African scientists leading the charge.”

economy-business · David Mukanga Urges Africa to Boost Malaria Research Amid Rising Cases

Edwine Barasa, a public health researcher at the University of Nairobi, agrees. “Local researchers understand the cultural and environmental nuances that can make or break a malaria programme,” he said. “But funding remains a major barrier.” According to the African Development Bank, only 3% of global health research funding is allocated to African-led projects, despite the continent bearing 90% of the global malaria burden.

Challenges in Malaria Control

Malaria remains a critical obstacle to economic growth and development in many African countries. In Nigeria, where the disease is most prevalent, it is estimated to cost the economy over $2.2 billion annually in lost productivity and healthcare expenses. The issue is compounded by weak health systems, limited access to treatment, and a lack of sustained investment in prevention.

Dr. Amina Abubakar, a Nigerian health official, said: “We have the tools to reduce malaria, but we need to invest in our own scientists and institutions. Too often, we wait for international organisations to dictate our strategies.” She pointed to the success of the National Malaria Elimination Programme, which has reduced cases in some regions by 40% since 2020. “This shows what’s possible with homegrown solutions,” she added.

Barriers to Progress

Despite these efforts, several challenges persist. One is the brain drain of African scientists, many of whom seek opportunities abroad. Another is the lack of collaboration between research institutions and policymakers. Without strong links between labs and health ministries, even the most promising innovations fail to reach communities. “We need a culture of innovation,” said Mukanga. “Not just in labs, but in government and civil society.”

Additionally, climate change is altering malaria patterns, making it harder to predict outbreaks. Rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns are expanding the range of the Anopheles mosquito, the primary carrier of the disease. This shift underscores the need for adaptive, locally driven research.

Opportunities for Growth

Mukanga sees the push for local research as an opportunity to boost Africa’s scientific capacity and create jobs. “If we invest in malaria research, we’re not just saving lives—we’re building a knowledge economy,” he said. He pointed to the success of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), which has trained hundreds of African scientists in data analysis and public health. “These are the kinds of institutions we need more of,” he added.

Barasa also sees potential in partnerships between African universities and international donors. “We can’t do this alone, but we need to be in the driver’s seat,” he said. He cited the recent funding boost for the Malaria Elimination Initiative, which includes a $150 million grant for African-led research projects. “This is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 malaria season approaches, the call for stronger local research is gaining momentum. The African Union has pledged to increase funding for health research, with a target of 1% of GDP allocated to science and innovation by 2025. Meanwhile, the Wellcome Research Programme has announced a new funding round for African-led malaria projects, with applications due by mid-2024.

For now, the focus remains on building capacity and securing long-term investment. “This is not a short-term fix,” said Mukanga. “It’s about creating a future where Africa leads the fight against malaria on its own terms.”