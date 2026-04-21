Málaga fans have been fined 10,000 euros and banned from attending matches for two years following violent clashes during a derby against Almería. The incident, which took place at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos in Almería on 15 October, saw a group of supporters engage in a brawl that injured several people and disrupted the game. The Spanish football federation, the Liga de Fútbol Profesional (LFP), announced the sanctions on 23 October, citing the need to uphold safety and order in stadiums across the country.

Violence Erupts During Derbi

The clash occurred in the 68th minute of the match when a faction of Málaga fans reportedly threw bottles and set off fireworks in the away section. Security personnel and police were called in to restore order, and three individuals were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The LFP stated that the violence was not isolated and that similar incidents had been reported in previous matches involving Málaga. The federation also noted that the fan group, known as the “Málaga Ultras,” had a history of disorderly conduct, with over 15 incidents recorded in the past three seasons.

economy-business · Málaga Fans Fined 10,000 Euros After Almería Derby Incident

The fine of 10,000 euros is among the highest ever imposed on a Spanish football fan group. The LFP said the decision was based on an investigation that included CCTV footage, witness statements, and reports from match officials. The ban, which applies to all Málaga supporters, will be in effect until 2025, unless the club can prove that measures have been taken to prevent future incidents. The LFP has also ordered Málaga FC to improve security at their home stadium, La Rosaleda, and to provide regular updates on fan behavior.

Impact on Málaga Football Culture

The sanctions have sparked mixed reactions in Málaga, where football is deeply embedded in the city’s identity. While some residents support the LFP’s decision, others argue that the punishments are too harsh and may alienate loyal fans. The city’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre, said in a statement that “football should unite, not divide,” and called for a dialogue between the club, fans, and authorities to find a long-term solution.

Local media have highlighted the broader implications of the case. The incident reflects a growing challenge in Spanish football, where fan violence and hooliganism continue to threaten the sport’s reputation. According to a 2023 report by the Spanish Football Association, over 40% of reported stadium incidents involved fan-related violence, with Málaga and Almería among the most frequent locations. The LFP has pledged to increase funding for stadium security and to work with fan groups to promote a culture of respect and responsibility.

Broader Implications for Sports Governance

The case has also raised questions about the role of sports authorities in managing fan behavior. The LFP has been under pressure to introduce stricter penalties for repeat offenders, especially in light of recent incidents in other Spanish cities. The federation’s decision to ban Málaga fans for two years marks a shift in strategy, moving away from lighter fines and toward more severe, long-term consequences.

Experts in sports governance have pointed to the need for a more proactive approach. Dr. Elena Martínez, a sports law professor at the University of Seville, said the case shows “how critical it is for football authorities to act decisively when fan violence threatens public safety and the integrity of the game.” She added that the LFP should also focus on community engagement, such as fan education programs and partnerships with local organizations to address the root causes of violence.

Community Response and Next Steps

Local fan groups have begun organizing meetings to discuss how to improve behavior at matches. The Málaga Ultras, which has over 2,000 registered members, has pledged to work with the club to implement new codes of conduct. Meanwhile, the LFP has set a deadline of 15 December for Málaga FC to submit a detailed plan on how it will address fan-related issues. Failure to comply could result in additional penalties, including fines or restrictions on matchday operations.

The case of the Málaga fans underscores the broader challenge of balancing fan passion with public safety. As the LFP continues to enforce stricter rules, the focus will be on whether these measures can lead to a safer, more inclusive football culture in Spain. For now, the sanctions serve as a clear warning that violence will not be tolerated in the sport.