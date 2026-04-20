Nigeria’s nursing sector has launched a 12-day nationwide strike, starting on 12 May, demanding better working conditions, higher salaries, and improved healthcare infrastructure. The strike, led by the Nigeria Union of Nurses (NUN), has paralyzed hospitals in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, leaving patients without essential care. The government has yet to respond to the union’s demands, raising concerns about the worsening healthcare crisis in the country.

Strike Sparks Healthcare System Collapse

The strike has led to a severe shortage of medical staff, with hospitals reporting that up to 70% of nurses have walked out. In Lagos, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has suspended non-urgent surgeries, while the National Hospital in Abuja has reported a 50% drop in patient admissions. The situation is particularly dire in rural areas, where the already limited healthcare workforce has been further strained.

economy-business · Nigeria Nurses' 12-Day Strike Sparks Healthcare Crisis

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned that the strike could lead to preventable deaths, especially among vulnerable patients. “This is not just a labor dispute,” said Dr. Chika Nwosu, a senior physician at LUTH. “It’s a public health emergency. Without nurses, hospitals cannot function.” The union claims that nurses earn an average of N150,000 ($350) per month, far below the cost of living in major cities.

Roots of the Crisis: Underfunded Healthcare

The strike is the latest in a series of protests by healthcare workers, reflecting deeper systemic issues in Nigeria’s public health system. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria spends less than 5% of its GDP on healthcare, one of the lowest rates in Africa. This underfunding has led to crumbling infrastructure, outdated equipment, and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), especially during the pandemic.

The Nigerian government has faced criticism for failing to meet its commitments under the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aims to improve healthcare access across the continent. “The strike highlights the urgent need for long-term investment in public health,” said Professor Adebayo Adeyemi, a health policy expert at the University of Ibadan. “Without this, Nigeria will continue to lag behind in achieving its development goals.”

Impact on Development Goals

The strike undermines several key African development goals, including Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the reduction of maternal and child mortality. Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with over 500 deaths per 100,000 live births. The absence of nurses exacerbates this crisis, as many women are unable to access timely care during childbirth.

Healthcare workers have also pointed to the need for better governance and transparency in public health spending. The NUN has called for an independent audit of the Ministry of Health’s budget, citing allegations of mismanagement and corruption. “We are not asking for much,” said NUN President Mrs. Funmilayo Adeyemi. “We just want to be treated with dignity and provided with the tools to do our jobs.”

International Response and Regional Implications

The strike has drawn attention from international health organizations, including the African Union and the World Bank, which have urged the Nigerian government to address the crisis. The African Union’s Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Nana Ama Sarpong, has called for immediate dialogue between the government and healthcare workers. “This is not just a Nigerian issue,” she said. “It has regional implications, especially for cross-border health initiatives.”

Regional partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have also expressed concern. The ECOWAS Commission has urged member states to strengthen health systems to prevent similar crises. “Healthcare is a cornerstone of development,” said ECOWAS Health Director Dr. Kofi Mensah. “Without it, progress on other goals—education, poverty reduction, and economic growth—will be stunted.”

What Comes Next?

The strike is set to continue until 24 May, with no clear resolution in sight. The government has not yet responded to the union’s demands, but pressure is mounting from both civil society and international partners. The next round of negotiations is expected to take place in early June, though the outcome remains uncertain.

For now, patients in Nigeria face a stark reality: a healthcare system on the brink. As the strike continues, the country’s ability to meet its development goals—and its obligations to the African continent—will be put to the test. What happens next could shape the future of public health in Nigeria and beyond.