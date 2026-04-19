Professor Prinola Govenden, a leading academic at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), has been appointed to a Unesco Chair to advance digital inclusion and cultural equity across Africa. The appointment, announced on 10 May 2024, marks a significant step in addressing the continent’s growing digital divide and the need for more inclusive cultural representation in the digital age. The initiative, based in Johannesburg, will focus on bridging gaps in access to technology and ensuring that African voices are reflected in global digital narratives.

Unesco Chair Aims to Transform Digital Access

The Unesco Chair, officially titled “Digital Inclusion and Cultural Equity in Africa,” will operate under the University of Johannesburg’s School of Journalism and Media Studies. The project will run for a four-year term, with a budget of 2.5 million euros allocated by Unesco. Govenden, who has spent over 15 years researching media and communication in Africa, will lead a multidisciplinary team of researchers, policymakers, and tech experts.

environment-nature · UJ Academic Appointed to Unesco Chair for Digital Inclusion in Africa

One of the key goals of the chair is to develop strategies to improve internet penetration in rural and underserved regions. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), only 43% of Africans had regular internet access as of 2023, compared to 87% in North America. The chair will work closely with governments, including Nigeria’s National Communications Commission, to implement policies that promote affordable and equitable access to digital tools.

Addressing Cultural Representation in the Digital Age

The chair’s focus on cultural equity aims to counter the dominance of Western narratives in global digital platforms. Govenden highlighted that many African languages and cultural expressions are underrepresented online, limiting the continent’s ability to shape its own digital identity. “We need to ensure that African stories, histories, and traditions are not only preserved but also amplified through digital media,” she said during a recent press briefing in Johannesburg.

One of the first projects under the chair will involve mapping digital content produced in African languages. The initiative, supported by the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy, will identify gaps and opportunities for local content creators. The goal is to encourage more investment in African language tech startups and digital media platforms.

Challenges and Opportunities for African Development

The appointment comes amid rising concerns about the impact of the digital divide on Africa’s development goals. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) include targets for affordable and universal internet access by 2030. However, progress has been uneven, with countries like Kenya and South Africa leading in digital infrastructure while others lag behind.

Experts argue that digital inclusion is not just about access but also about empowerment. “When people have access to information and digital tools, they can participate more effectively in the economy, education, and governance,” said Dr. Amina Kassam, a researcher at the African Institute for Development Policy. “This chair has the potential to be a catalyst for that change.”

Partnerships and Policy Influence

The chair will collaborate with several regional bodies, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). These partnerships will help tailor digital inclusion strategies to the unique needs of different regions. For instance, in Nigeria, where internet penetration is around 58%, the focus will be on improving digital literacy and supporting small businesses through e-commerce platforms.

Additionally, the chair will engage with African tech hubs and startups, such as the iHub in Nairobi and the CcHUB in Lagos. These innovation centers have been instrumental in developing local solutions to digital challenges. Govenden has already met with leaders from these hubs to discuss ways to integrate their work into the chair’s broader mission.

Looking Ahead: A Timeline for Action

The Unesco Chair will launch its first major initiative in July 2024 with a regional conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The event will bring together policymakers, academics, and tech entrepreneurs to discuss strategies for expanding digital access and cultural representation. A key outcome will be a set of policy recommendations for African governments to consider in their national digital strategies.

By 2025, the chair aims to publish a comprehensive report on the state of digital inclusion in Africa, including case studies from 10 countries. The findings will be used to inform future policy and investment decisions. For now, the focus remains on building a strong foundation for digital equity, with the hope that this initiative will serve as a model for other regions around the world.