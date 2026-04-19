A Nigerian mother’s worst fears were confirmed when her son’s illness was revealed not to be a brain tumour but a case of vitamin D poisoning, sparking a public health investigation in Lagos. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of over-the-counter supplements and the need for stronger regulatory oversight in the country’s healthcare system. The case, which came to light after months of medical uncertainty, has prompted calls for better patient education and more rigorous drug testing.

Medical Mystery Unravels in Lagos

The case began when the mother, Amina Adeyemi, 38, took her 12-year-old son, Kehinde, to multiple hospitals in Lagos after he developed severe headaches, vision problems, and fatigue. Initial scans suggested a brain tumour, leading to a series of invasive procedures and emotional turmoil for the family. However, further testing at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) revealed that Kehinde had dangerously high levels of vitamin D, a condition known as hypervitaminosis D. The hospital’s toxicology department confirmed the poisoning was due to excessive vitamin D intake, likely from unregulated supplements.

economy-business · Mother's Horror: Son Poisoned with Vitamin D, Not Brain Tumour

Dr. Chidi Nwosu, a senior toxicologist at LUTH, explained that vitamin D toxicity can cause serious health issues, including kidney damage and bone pain. “This case highlights a growing trend where patients, especially in urban areas, self-medicate with supplements without proper guidance,” he said. “We need to raise awareness about the risks of unregulated products.” The hospital has since launched a public awareness campaign on the dangers of over-supplementation, particularly with vitamins that can be harmful in high doses.

Regulatory Gaps Exposed

The incident has brought attention to the lack of oversight in Nigeria’s supplement market. While vitamin D is essential for bone health, excessive amounts can be toxic. In Nigeria, many over-the-counter supplements are not subject to the same rigorous testing as prescription drugs, leaving consumers vulnerable. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has acknowledged the issue, stating it is working on stricter regulations for health products.

“We are reviewing our policies to ensure that all supplements meet safety standards,” said NAFDAC Director-General, Dr. Paul Orhii. “Consumers must be informed about the risks of unregulated products.” The agency has also urged parents to consult healthcare professionals before giving supplements to children, especially in cases of persistent symptoms.

Public Health Implications

The case has sparked a broader conversation about public health in Nigeria. With a population of over 223 million, the country faces significant challenges in healthcare access and quality. According to the World Health Organization, only 35% of Nigerians have access to essential health services, and many rely on informal or unregulated sources for medical care. The Kehinde case underscores the need for improved health literacy and better enforcement of drug regulations.

Health experts have also pointed to the role of misinformation in supplement use. “Many people believe that more is better when it comes to vitamins,” said Dr. Ngozi Okorie, a public health researcher at the University of Ibadan. “This is a dangerous assumption. We need to educate people about proper dosages and the risks of overuse.”

Steps Forward

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced plans to conduct a city-wide survey on supplement use among children. The initiative, set to begin next month, will include free health screenings and educational workshops in schools and clinics. The ministry is also working with NAFDAC to increase penalties for unregistered supplement vendors.

Meanwhile, Kehinde’s family has launched a support group for parents of children with similar conditions. Amina Adeyemi, now an advocate for health education, said, “This experience has changed my life. I want to make sure no other family goes through what we did.”

Looking Ahead: A Call for Action

The Kehinde case has become a catalyst for change in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape. With the government and health agencies under pressure to act, the coming months will be critical for implementing new policies and public awareness initiatives. As the country continues to grapple with rising health challenges, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency, regulation, and education in protecting public health.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about mothers horror son poisoned with vitamin d not brain tumour? A Nigerian mother’s worst fears were confirmed when her son’s illness was revealed not to be a brain tumour but a case of vitamin D poisoning, sparking a public health investigation in Lagos. Why does this matter for economy-business? The case, which came to light after months of medical uncertainty, has prompted calls for better patient education and more rigorous drug testing. What are the key facts about mothers horror son poisoned with vitamin d not brain tumour? Initial scans suggested a brain tumour, leading to a series of invasive procedures and emotional turmoil for the family.

Editorial Opinion With a population of over 223 million, the country faces significant challenges in healthcare access and quality. Health experts have also pointed to the role of misinformation in supplement use. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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