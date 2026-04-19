Residents of southern Lebanon’s border town of Marjayoun returned to their homes this week as Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a fragile ceasefire, but the fragile peace is already under threat. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and mediated by the United States, allows displaced families to return to areas devastated by months of fighting. However, the truce has not stopped cross-border violence, with Hezbollah launching rockets into Israeli territory on Tuesday, reigniting fears of renewed conflict.

Residents Struggle to Rebuild Amid Uncertainty

More than 1.2 million people have been displaced in southern Lebanon since the conflict began in late 2023, according to the UN. In Marjayoun, a town near the border with Israel, over 80% of homes were destroyed, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Infrastructure. Residents like 52-year-old Amina Kassir say the return is both a relief and a risk. “We have no choice but to come back. We have nothing left,” she said. “But every time there is a sound, we fear it’s another bomb.”

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The Lebanese government has launched a reconstruction initiative, but funding remains limited. The World Bank estimates that rebuilding efforts will cost over $15 billion, with only $3 billion pledged so far. Aid agencies, including the International Organization for Migration, are working to provide shelter and food, but access to some areas remains restricted due to unexploded ordnance.

Israel’s Military Response Raises Concerns

Israel’s military has not yet responded to Hezbollah’s recent rocket fire, but the government has warned that it will act decisively if the attacks continue. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement, “We will not allow our citizens to live in fear. Any threat to Israeli territory will be met with a strong response.”

The situation has drawn attention from the African Union, which has called for de-escalation and greater international support for Lebanon. AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Amina Mohamed, stated, “The conflict in Lebanon has regional implications, and African nations must be part of the solution.”

Regional Tensions and African Development

The conflict in Lebanon highlights the broader challenges facing the Middle East and North Africa, which have significant implications for African development. The region’s instability affects trade routes, refugee flows, and economic cooperation. For African nations, the crisis serves as a reminder of the need for stronger regional partnerships and more investment in infrastructure and security.

African leaders have been urged to push for more inclusive dialogue in the region. The African Development Bank has called for increased funding for post-conflict recovery in the Middle East, arguing that stability in the region is essential for long-term development across the continent.

What Comes Next for Lebanon?

With the ceasefire holding but tensions high, the next few weeks will be critical. The UN has set a deadline of June 30 for a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, a move that could ease pressure on local populations. However, without a lasting political solution, the cycle of violence is likely to continue.

For African nations, the situation in Lebanon underscores the need for proactive diplomacy and investment in conflict resolution. As the AU and other regional bodies work to mediate, the international community must step up its support for Lebanon’s recovery. The coming weeks will determine whether the fragile peace can hold, or if the region is once again plunged into chaos.

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