Nigeria’s coastal regions are bracing for the arrival of the Matti, a seasonal wind that brings scorching temperatures and poses a threat to economic stability. The wind, known locally as "Matti," is expected to hit the southern states, including Lagos and Rivers, by mid-June. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a warning, citing the potential for power outages, water shortages, and disruptions to key industries. This comes as the country grapples with a growing energy crisis and a struggling agricultural sector.

What is the Matti and Why Does It Matter?

The Matti is a dry, hot wind that originates from the Sahara and sweeps across West Africa, typically arriving in June. It is known for raising temperatures to over 34 degrees Celsius in coastal areas. This year, the wind is expected to arrive earlier than usual, intensifying the challenges already faced by Nigeria’s vulnerable communities. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned that the heat could lead to increased road accidents, particularly during peak travel times.

economy-business · Matti Hits Nigeria’s Coast — and the Economy Could Pay the Price

Experts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) say the Matti is part of a larger climatic pattern linked to the West African monsoon system. While the wind brings relief in the form of rain later in the season, its initial impact is often devastating. In 2021, similar conditions led to a 15% drop in agricultural output in the southern states, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Impact on Infrastructure and Health

The arrival of the Matti is already causing strain on Nigeria’s already fragile infrastructure. In Lagos, the state government has reported a 20% increase in power outages as the demand for air conditioning surges. The Lagos State Electricity Board (LASELEC) has warned that the grid could collapse if the heat persists beyond the first week of June. This has raised concerns among residents and businesses, many of whom rely on generators, which are costly to operate.

Health officials are also on high alert. The Lagos State Ministry of Health has issued a public advisory, urging citizens to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Hospitals in the region have reported a 10% increase in heat-related illnesses, with the elderly and children most at risk. "The Matti is not just a weather event — it’s a public health emergency," said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a senior health official in Lagos.

Economic Consequences and Policy Responses

The economic repercussions of the Matti are already being felt. The agricultural sector, which employs over 40% of Nigeria’s workforce, is particularly vulnerable. In the Niger Delta, farmers are reporting crop losses due to the early onset of the wind. The Rivers State Agricultural Development Programme (RSADP) has warned that the yield for key crops like cassava and yam could drop by up to 25% this season.

In response, the federal government has announced a series of measures to mitigate the impact. The Ministry of Agriculture has allocated N5 billion to support affected farmers, including the distribution of drought-resistant seeds and the provision of water storage facilities. However, critics argue that the funding is insufficient and that more long-term solutions are needed. "This is a temporary fix for a systemic problem," said Dr. Chidi Nwosu, an economist at the University of Ibadan.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

The next two weeks will be critical in determining the full impact of the Matti. If the wind persists, it could lead to further economic strain and public health crises. The NIMET has predicted that the heat will begin to ease by early July, but the damage to crops and infrastructure may take months to recover from. The government has also announced a review of its climate resilience strategies, with a focus on improving water management and energy infrastructure.

For now, the people of Nigeria’s coastal regions are preparing for the worst. As the Matti continues to sweep in, the country faces a stark reminder of the challenges posed by climate change and the urgent need for sustainable development. The coming weeks will test both the resilience of the population and the effectiveness of the government’s response.

Editorial Opinion Looking Ahead: What to Watch The next two weeks will be critical in determining the full impact of the Matti. "The Matti is not just a weather event — it’s a public health emergency," said Dr. — panapress.org Editorial Team