Casa da Arquitetura in Porto, Portugal, has launched a major exhibition showcasing the urban planning work of Brazilian architect Lucio Costa, best known for designing the capital city of Brasília. The event, hosted in the historic Casa da Arquitetura, highlights Costa’s legacy and its relevance to modern urban development. The exhibition, which runs until October 31, includes rare blueprints, photographs, and personal notes from Costa’s archives.

Lucio Costa’s Legacy and Modern Urban Planning

Lucio Costa, a pioneer of modernist urbanism, designed Brasília in the 1950s as a symbol of Brazil’s progressive vision. His work emphasized functional zoning, wide boulevards, and a balance between nature and infrastructure. The Porto exhibition aims to reconnect contemporary urban planners with his principles, offering insights into sustainable city design.

economy-business · Casa da Arquitetura Unveils Lucio Costa Exhibit in Porto

“Costa’s approach was ahead of its time,” said João Ferreira, a Portuguese urban studies professor. “His focus on efficiency and aesthetics can inform how we build cities today, especially in regions facing rapid urbanization.” The exhibition also includes a series of lectures by international architects, exploring how Costa’s ideas could be adapted to address modern challenges like overcrowding and environmental degradation.

Relevance to African Urban Development

While the exhibition is centered in Portugal, its implications extend to Africa, where urbanization is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. By 2050, over 60% of Africa’s population will live in cities, according to the United Nations. The principles of functional city planning that Costa championed could offer a blueprint for managing this growth effectively.

Experts argue that African cities, many of which suffer from inadequate infrastructure and poor planning, could benefit from revisiting Costa’s work. “There is a clear need for better urban design in African cities,” said Dr. Amina Abubakar, a Nigerian urban planner. “Costa’s models show how to integrate public spaces, transportation, and housing in a way that’s both practical and human-centered.”

The exhibition also includes a section on the Lucio Costa Arquivo, a collection of his documents now housed in the Museu do Urbanismo in Brazil. This archive provides valuable insights into the decision-making process behind Brasília’s design, which could inspire similar projects across the continent.

Porto’s Role in Architectural Innovation

Porto, a city with a rich architectural heritage, has long been a hub for design and innovation. The Casa da Arquitetura, located in the Ribeira district, is a cultural center dedicated to architecture and urban development. Hosting the Lucio Costa exhibition underscores Porto’s growing influence in the global conversation on urban planning.

“We want to position Porto as a leader in architectural education and urban research,” said Ana Moreira, director of Casa da Arquitetura. “By showcasing the work of visionaries like Costa, we hope to inspire a new generation of architects and planners.”

Arquitetura’s Broader Implications

The exhibition also explores how urban design can influence social and economic development. Costa’s work in Brasília, for example, was not just about aesthetics but also about creating a city that could support a growing population and foster national unity. This approach could be especially relevant for African countries seeking to build resilient and inclusive cities.

One of the key takeaways from the exhibition is the importance of long-term planning. Many African cities lack cohesive development strategies, leading to haphazard growth and inefficiencies. By studying Costa’s methods, planners could learn how to create more organized and sustainable urban environments.

What to Watch Next

Following the exhibition, Casa da Arquitetura plans to launch a series of workshops and seminars focused on urban development in Africa. These initiatives, set to begin in early 2025, will bring together architects, policymakers, and urban planners from across the continent to discuss how to apply modernist principles to African cities.

For now, the exhibition remains a must-see for anyone interested in the future of urban planning. With its blend of historical insight and practical application, it offers a rare opportunity to engage with the ideas that shaped one of the world’s most iconic cities—and to imagine how those ideas might shape the future of Africa’s growing urban centers.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about casa da arquitetura unveils lucio costa exhibit in porto? Casa da Arquitetura in Porto, Portugal, has launched a major exhibition showcasing the urban planning work of Brazilian architect Lucio Costa, best known for designing the capital city of Brasília. Why does this matter for economy-business? The exhibition, which runs until October 31, includes rare blueprints, photographs, and personal notes from Costa’s archives. What are the key facts about casa da arquitetura unveils lucio costa exhibit in porto? His work emphasized functional zoning, wide boulevards, and a balance between nature and infrastructure.

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