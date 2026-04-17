Nigeria's housing crisis has escalated, raising alarms among economists and policymakers about its impact on the country's economic growth. The issue, highlighted by the Kammer Institute, underscores a growing challenge in meeting basic needs, which could hinder progress toward Africa's development goals. The crisis is concentrated in Lagos, where over 70% of residents struggle to access affordable housing, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

What is Kammer and Why It Matters

The Kammer Institute, a leading economic research body based in Abuja, has released a detailed report linking the housing shortage to declining productivity and rising unemployment. The report states that the lack of affordable housing forces many workers to commute long distances, reducing their efficiency and increasing the cost of living. "This is not just a housing issue, but a development issue," said Dr. Amina Yusuf, a senior economist at Kammer.

economy-business · Nigeria's Housing Crisis Sparks Economic Concerns

The institute's analysis shows that the housing deficit has grown by 15% in the past two years, with Lagos and Abuja being the most affected. "Housing is the foundation of economic stability," Yusuf added. "When people cannot afford homes, they cannot invest in education or health, which are key pillars of sustainable development."

Crise and Its Impact on Nigeria's Economy

The term "Crise," used in the Kammer report, refers to a broader economic and social instability that has been worsening in Nigeria. The report links the housing crisis to a decline in GDP growth, which fell to 2.1% in 2023, the lowest in over a decade. This slowdown is attributed to factors such as inflation, currency devaluation, and a lack of infrastructure development.

Analysts warn that the housing crisis is exacerbating inequality, as low-income families are disproportionately affected. "Many families are spending over 40% of their income on rent, leaving little for food or education," said Professor Chidi Okoro, an economic historian at the University of Ibadan. "This is a major obstacle to achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063, which prioritises inclusive growth and poverty eradication."

The situation is particularly dire in Lagos, where the population has grown by 30% since 2015, but housing supply has not kept pace. The Lagos State Government has initiated several projects, including the construction of 100,000 affordable homes by 2025, but critics argue that the pace is too slow to meet demand.

How the Crisis Reflects Continental Challenges

The Nigerian housing crisis is not unique to the country but reflects a broader challenge across the continent. Many African nations face similar issues, with rapid urbanisation outpacing infrastructure development. According to the African Development Bank, over 50% of urban populations in sub-Saharan Africa live in informal settlements, lacking access to basic services.

Experts argue that addressing housing is crucial for achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 11, which calls for sustainable cities and communities. "Without affordable housing, it is impossible to ensure equitable access to education, healthcare, and employment," said Dr. Nia Nwosu, a policy analyst with the African Union.

The Kammer report also highlights the need for public-private partnerships to accelerate housing development. "Governments alone cannot solve this issue," Nwosu said. "Private sector involvement is essential to scale up construction and reduce costs."

Investment and Innovation in Housing Solutions