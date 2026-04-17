The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has formally rejected a government proposal to register social media users across Africa, calling it a threat to free expression and press freedom. The move comes amid growing concerns over digital regulation in the region, with the proposal first introduced in April by the African Union (AU) and supported by several national governments. The IFJ, which represents journalists and media workers across 180 countries, argued that the plan would enable state surveillance and stifle independent reporting, undermining progress toward Africa’s development goals.

What the Proposal Entailed

The proposal, officially titled the "Digital Media Accountability Framework," aimed to require all social media users and journalists to register with national authorities. It was presented as a measure to combat misinformation and protect national security, but critics say it would create a legal framework for monitoring online activity. The plan was first proposed in April during a regional summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where African leaders discussed the challenges of digital governance. The IFJ, however, saw it as an overreach that could lead to censorship and the suppression of critical voices.

politics-governance · IFJ Rejects Government Plan to Register Social Media Users in Africa

“This is not about accountability—it’s about control,” said IFJ Secretary-General Joseph Adebayo, a Nigerian journalist and media rights advocate. “If implemented, it would set a dangerous precedent for free speech and press freedom across the continent.” Adebayo highlighted that the registration requirement could disproportionately affect independent journalists, who often rely on social media to share news and mobilise public opinion.

Implications for African Development

The rejection by the IFJ highlights the ongoing tension between digital regulation and the promotion of open societies, which are essential for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions. Free and independent media is a cornerstone of good governance, and any attempt to restrict it risks undermining efforts to build transparent and accountable governments.

Experts warn that similar proposals have already been tested in other parts of Africa. In Nigeria, for example, the government introduced a social media tax in 2018, which was widely criticized for stifling online discourse. The IFJ’s stance reflects a broader movement across the continent to protect digital rights, with organisations such as the African Digital Rights Network (ADRN) and the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) also opposing the registration plan.

“This is a moment of reckoning for African governments,” said Dr. Nia Ndiaye, a media policy researcher at the University of Cape Town. “They must choose between security and freedom, and history shows that when governments prioritize control, the cost is often paid by the people.”

Regional Reactions and Next Steps

While the IFJ’s rejection is a significant setback for the proposal, it is not yet dead. Several African governments, including those of Kenya and South Africa, have expressed support for the plan, arguing that it is necessary to address the spread of fake news and hate speech online. In Kenya, the government has already begun drafting legislation that would require social media platforms to register users, a move that has drawn criticism from local journalists and civil society groups.

“We understand the need for accountability, but this approach is too broad and lacks safeguards,” said Wanjiru Njoroge, a Kenyan media lawyer. “We need targeted measures, not blanket regulations that affect everyone.” Njoroge called for a more nuanced approach, including digital literacy campaigns and partnerships with tech companies to combat misinformation without infringing on freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, the African Union has not yet responded to the IFJ’s statement. However, the organisation has faced increasing pressure to balance digital security with human rights, a challenge that is growing more urgent as the continent’s internet penetration continues to rise. With over 500 million internet users, Africa is one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world, and how governments respond to these challenges will shape the future of online discourse and development.

What to Watch Next

The next major test for the proposal will come in June, when the African Union is scheduled to hold a special session on digital governance. The IFJ and other media rights groups are expected to push for a more rights-based approach, while pro-regulation forces will likely continue to argue for stricter oversight. In the meantime, social media users and journalists across the continent are watching closely, aware that the outcome could have lasting implications for their ability to speak freely and access information.

As the debate unfolds, one thing is clear: the future of digital rights in Africa is at a crossroads. The choices made now will determine whether the continent continues to embrace open, inclusive digital spaces or moves toward greater control and surveillance. For African development, the stakes could not be higher.

Editorial Opinion The IFJ’s stance reflects a broader movement across the continent to protect digital rights, with organisations such as the African Digital Rights Network (ADRN) and the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) also opposing the registration plan. “They must choose between security and freedom, and history shows that when governments prioritize control, the cost is often paid by the people.” Regional Reactions and Next Steps While the IFJ’s rejection is a significant setback for the proposal, it is not yet dead. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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