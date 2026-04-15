Sudan's civil war, now in its fourth year, has taken a deadly turn as gold mining becomes a key driver of violence and instability. The conflict, which began in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has seen both sides exploit gold resources to fund their operations. This shift has deepened humanitarian crises and raised concerns about the long-term impact on the country’s development goals.

Gold as a War Economy

The war has transformed gold into a critical asset for both factions. According to a report by the Africanews, gold mining has surged in regions like Kassala and North Kordofan, where both the SAF and RSF have established control. These areas are rich in gold deposits, and local miners have been forced to work under dangerous conditions to supply the war effort. The government of Sudan has not provided official figures, but independent estimates suggest that gold exports could be worth up to $2 billion annually, a sum that could significantly boost the economy if properly managed.

politics-governance · Sudan's Gold Rush Fuels Civil War After 3 Years

Roula Merhej, a journalist with Africanews, explains that the gold trade has become a lifeline for both sides. “The RSF has been particularly aggressive in securing mining areas, using threats and violence to control the flow of gold,” she says. “This has led to a humanitarian crisis, with thousands displaced and communities caught in the crossfire.” The exploitation of natural resources has not only worsened the conflict but also undermined efforts to achieve sustainable development in the region.

Impact on African Development Goals

The conflict in Sudan has direct implications for the continent’s broader development goals. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including poverty reduction, access to clean water, and quality education, are increasingly at risk. With the country’s infrastructure crumbling and basic services failing, the war has stunted progress in key areas like health and education. In Khartoum, for example, hospitals have been damaged or destroyed, and schools have closed due to violence.

Experts warn that the gold-driven conflict could have ripple effects across the continent. “Sudan’s instability threatens regional security and economic growth,” says Dr. Amina Adam, a political analyst at the African Union. “If the gold trade continues to fuel the war, it will be harder to achieve the AU’s Agenda 2063, which aims for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.” The conflict also raises questions about governance and accountability, as both sides have been accused of human rights abuses and corruption.

Regional and Global Implications

Sudan’s crisis has not gone unnoticed by its neighbors. Countries like Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Chad have seen an influx of refugees, straining their resources and increasing tensions. The African Union has called for a ceasefire and a political solution, but progress has been slow. The region’s economic integration efforts, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), face obstacles due to the instability in Sudan.

International actors, including the United Nations and the World Bank, have also expressed concern. The World Bank has warned that the conflict could cost Sudan up to 20% of its GDP, a devastating blow to a country already struggling with inflation and currency devaluation. “If the war continues, it will set back development for years,” says a World Bank spokesperson. “The focus must now be on peace and reconstruction.”

Humanitarian Crisis and Civil Society Response

The humanitarian situation in Sudan has deteriorated dramatically. Over 10 million people are in need of urgent aid, according to the UN. In cities like Port Sudan and El Fasher, aid workers report that food and medical supplies are running low. Local NGOs, including the Sudanese Red Crescent, are struggling to meet the demand, with limited support from the international community.

Despite the challenges, civil society organizations are working to provide relief and advocate for peace. Groups like the Sudanese Women’s Union have launched campaigns to raise awareness about the impact of the war on women and children. “We need more international attention and support,” says Fatima Musa, a leader in the union. “The people of Sudan cannot carry this burden alone.”

What Comes Next?

As the conflict enters its fourth year, the path to peace remains uncertain. The African Union and regional leaders are preparing for a new round of negotiations, but the lack of trust between the warring parties remains a major obstacle. Meanwhile, the gold trade continues to fuel the war, with both sides showing little willingness to compromise.

What to watch next: The upcoming UN Security Council meeting on Sudan is expected to address the humanitarian crisis and call for greater international involvement. Additionally, the African Union’s mediation efforts will be closely monitored, as they could determine the future of the country. For now, the people of Sudan remain trapped in a cycle of violence, with their development prospects hanging in the balance.