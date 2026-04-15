Entra, a leading healthcare provider in Nigeria, has launched a regional gynecology and obstetrics unit in the Setúbal Peninsula, marking a significant step in improving maternal health access in the region. The facility, opened on 15 April 2024, is the first of its kind in the area and aims to serve over 500,000 women annually. The initiative comes amid rising concerns over maternal mortality rates, which remain a major challenge for Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Expansion of Maternal Healthcare Services

The new unit, located in the heart of the Setúbal Peninsula, is equipped with modern diagnostic tools and staffed by specialized medical professionals. It offers prenatal care, delivery services, and postnatal support, addressing a critical gap in the region’s healthcare infrastructure. Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, the head of Entra’s maternal health division, stated that the facility is designed to reduce the burden on existing hospitals and provide timely care to women in remote communities.

economy-business · Entra Launches Regional Obstetrics Unit in Setúbal Peninsula — Maternal Care Crisis Eases

Maternal mortality in Nigeria remains among the highest in the world, with 814 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The new unit is expected to cut this number by 15% in its first year, according to Entra’s projections. The facility also includes a training center for midwives, a move that aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritizes health and education as key pillars of sustainable development.

Impact on Local Communities

Residents of the Setúbal Peninsula, which includes parts of Lagos and Ogun states, have long faced challenges accessing quality maternal care. Many women traveled over 100 kilometers to reach the nearest hospital, often risking their lives during childbirth. The new unit is expected to reduce travel time and improve access to emergency care, especially in rural areas where infrastructure is limited.

Community leaders have welcomed the development. “This is a game-changer for us,” said Mrs. Nkechi Uwazie, a local nurse and advocate for women’s health. “We’ve seen too many women die from preventable complications. Now, we have a facility that can save lives.”

Broader Implications for African Development

The launch of the Setúbal unit reflects a growing trend of private sector involvement in addressing Africa’s healthcare challenges. Entra’s investment highlights the potential of public-private partnerships in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.

However, challenges remain. Many African nations still struggle with inadequate funding, limited infrastructure, and a shortage of skilled healthcare workers. The success of the Setúbal unit could serve as a model for other regions, encouraging similar investments in maternal and reproductive health.

Training and Workforce Development

One of the unit’s key features is its focus on training local healthcare professionals. The facility includes a state-of-the-art training center where midwives and nurses receive hands-on instruction in modern obstetric care. This initiative is part of Entra’s broader strategy to build sustainable healthcare systems across Africa.

“We are not just building a hospital; we are building a pipeline of skilled professionals,” said Dr. Adeyemi. “This is how we create long-term change.”

What to Watch Next

Entra plans to expand its maternal health services to three additional regions by 2025, with a focus on rural areas where access to care is most limited. The success of the Setúbal unit will be closely monitored by health officials and international organizations. By the end of the year, Entra will publish a report on the unit’s performance, including metrics on patient outcomes and staff training progress.

As Nigeria and other African nations continue to grapple with healthcare challenges, the Setúbal unit offers a glimpse of what is possible when private investment aligns with public health priorities. The coming months will reveal whether this model can be replicated across the continent, bringing hope to millions of women and their families.