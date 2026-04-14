Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has strongly condemned an airstrike on the East Market in Maiduguri, calling it a devastating blow to the region’s already fragile recovery from Boko Haram violence. The attack, which occurred on 18 May, killed at least 12 civilians and injured 45, according to local health officials. The strike, carried out by the Nigerian Air Force, has intensified fears that the conflict in the northeast is escalating, undermining regional stability and development efforts.

East Market: A Vital Hub Under Threat

The East Market in Maiduguri is one of the largest trading centres in the northeast, serving as a critical economic lifeline for thousands of residents. It has long been a target for Boko Haram, which has used it as a symbol of resistance against state control. The group has repeatedly attacked the market, forcing traders to flee and disrupting local commerce. The latest airstrike has further damaged this vital infrastructure, worsening the economic crisis in the region.

economy-business · Governor Zulum Condemns Airstrike On East Market Amid Boko Haram Fears

“This strike has not only claimed innocent lives but has also dealt a severe blow to our recovery efforts,” Zulum said in a statement. “The East Market is not just a place of trade; it is the heart of our community.” The governor has called for a full investigation into the incident, citing concerns about civilian casualties and the potential for further violence.

Boko Haram’s Persistent Threat

Boko Haram’s insurgency in the northeast has lasted over a decade, causing widespread displacement and economic devastation. The group has repeatedly targeted markets, schools, and religious sites, using them as symbols of their opposition to Western influence and governance. The East Market, located in the heart of Maiduguri, has been a frequent target, with attacks reported as recently as 2023.

According to a 2023 report by the United Nations, over 2.5 million people remain displaced in the northeast due to the conflict, with many relying on local markets for basic goods. The recent airstrike has raised concerns that the government’s military operations are not only failing to protect civilians but are also worsening the humanitarian crisis.

“The East Market is a lifeline for many families, and its destruction threatens to push more people into poverty,” said Dr. Amina Adamu, a local economist. “The government must find a balance between security and protecting civilian infrastructure.”

Development Goals at Stake

The attack on the East Market highlights the broader challenges facing African development, particularly in conflict-affected regions. Sustainable development goals such as poverty reduction, economic growth, and peaceful societies are at risk when infrastructure is destroyed and communities are displaced. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that the northeast’s instability could derail progress across the continent.

“This incident underscores the need for a more integrated approach to development and security,” said Dr. Nia Njoroge, a researcher at the African Development Institute. “Without addressing the root causes of conflict, development initiatives will remain vulnerable to setbacks.”

The East Market’s destruction also reflects the broader economic impact of the Boko Haram conflict. A 2022 World Bank study found that the insurgency has cost the region over $12 billion in lost economic activity. The latest strike could further erode the region’s potential for growth, particularly in sectors like agriculture and trade.

Humanitarian and Security Implications

The airstrike has raised urgent questions about the safety of civilians in conflict zones. The Nigerian military has faced criticism for its tactics, with reports of civilian casualties in previous operations. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have called for greater transparency and accountability in military actions.

“The use of airstrikes in densely populated areas risks further alienating local communities and fueling support for groups like Boko Haram,” said Fatima Ali, a spokesperson for the International Crisis Group. “A more nuanced approach is needed to protect both civilians and security objectives.”

The attack has also sparked renewed calls for a political solution to the conflict. Many analysts argue that military action alone cannot end the insurgency, and that dialogue with local leaders and communities is essential for long-term stability.

What Comes Next?

As the investigation into the airstrike continues, the focus will shift to the next steps for the Borno State government and the federal authorities. Governor Zulum has pledged to work with local leaders to rebuild the East Market and restore economic activity. However, the road to recovery remains uncertain, given the ongoing threat from Boko Haram and the fragile state of the region.

The international community is also watching closely. The African Union and regional bodies are expected to address the situation in the coming weeks, with some calling for increased support for humanitarian efforts and development projects in the northeast. The next few months will be critical in determining whether the region can begin to rebuild or if the cycle of violence and instability will continue.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about governor zulum condemns airstrike on east market amid boko haram fears? Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has strongly condemned an airstrike on the East Market in Maiduguri, calling it a devastating blow to the region’s already fragile recovery from Boko Haram violence. Why does this matter for economy-business? The strike, carried out by the Nigerian Air Force, has intensified fears that the conflict in the northeast is escalating, undermining regional stability and development efforts. What are the key facts about governor zulum condemns airstrike on east market amid boko haram fears? It has long been a target for Boko Haram, which has used it as a symbol of resistance against state control.

Editorial Opinion “Without addressing the root causes of conflict, development initiatives will remain vulnerable to setbacks.” The East Market’s destruction also reflects the broader economic impact of the Boko Haram conflict. The Nigerian military has faced criticism for its tactics, with reports of civilian casualties in previous operations. — panapress.org Editorial Team