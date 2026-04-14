Every, a Nigerian transport and road safety organisation, has launched a nationwide campaign to educate drivers and pedestrians ahead of the country’s peak travel season, which runs from December to February. The initiative comes as road accidents in Nigeria increase by 12% annually, with over 25,000 fatalities reported in 2023 alone, according to the National Road Safety Commission. The campaign focuses on high-risk areas such as Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, where traffic congestion and poor road infrastructure contribute to frequent collisions.

Why Road Safety Matters in Nigeria

Every’s campaign highlights the urgent need for better road safety practices across Nigeria. The organisation points to a lack of driver education and enforcement of traffic laws as major contributors to the country’s high accident rates. In 2023, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reported that over 60% of road accidents involved unlicensed drivers or vehicles without proper maintenance. These statistics underscore the need for greater public awareness and government action.

economy-business · Every Launches Road Safety Campaign Ahead of Peak Travel Season

Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a transport analyst at the University of Lagos, says the situation reflects broader challenges in African development. “Road safety is not just about preventing accidents—it’s about building a safer, more productive society,” he said. “In Nigeria, poor road infrastructure and limited access to driver training hinder economic growth and public health.”

Road Safety Tips for Travelers

Every has released a series of practical road safety tips aimed at both drivers and pedestrians. Key recommendations include avoiding driving at night, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, and ensuring vehicles are regularly inspected. The organisation also urges pedestrians to use designated crosswalks and avoid walking on busy highways.

“Many accidents happen because people don’t understand the risks,” said Every’s spokesperson, Nia Okafor. “Our goal is to change that mindset through education and community engagement.” The campaign includes workshops in major cities, social media outreach, and partnerships with local police departments to enforce traffic laws more effectively.

Challenges in Nigeria’s Road Infrastructure

Nigeria’s road infrastructure faces significant challenges, with over 70% of the country’s roads classified as poor or in disrepair, according to the World Bank. This lack of investment in road maintenance contributes to hazardous driving conditions, especially during the rainy season. In cities like Lagos, where traffic congestion is a daily struggle, drivers often face long delays and increased risk of accidents.

The government has pledged to improve road conditions through its National Transport Policy, but progress has been slow. Critics argue that funding for infrastructure projects is often misallocated or delayed due to bureaucratic hurdles. “Without better roads, even the best safety measures won’t be enough,” said transport expert Chidi Nwosu.

Improving Driver Education and Enforcement

One of the key focuses of Every’s campaign is improving driver education. The organisation has partnered with driving schools in Lagos and Abuja to offer free safety training sessions for new and experienced drivers. These sessions cover topics such as defensive driving, first aid, and the importance of adhering to speed limits.

Enforcement of traffic laws remains a challenge, with reports of corruption and lack of resources among local police forces. Every is calling for greater transparency and accountability in traffic management. “We need to ensure that traffic laws are applied fairly and consistently,” said Okafor.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

As Nigeria approaches the peak travel season, the success of Every’s campaign will depend on public participation and government support. The organisation has set a deadline of December 15 for the launch of its full safety program, which includes expanded training and community outreach. Road users are encouraged to stay informed and follow the guidelines to reduce the risk of accidents.

With the number of vehicles on Nigeria’s roads expected to rise by 15% in the next year, the need for better road safety measures has never been more urgent. Every’s initiative is a step in the right direction, but sustained efforts from both the public and private sectors will be crucial in making Nigeria’s roads safer for all.

Editorial Opinion Critics argue that funding for infrastructure projects is often misallocated or delayed due to bureaucratic hurdles. “Without better roads, even the best safety measures won’t be enough,” said transport expert Chidi Nwosu. — panapress.org Editorial Team