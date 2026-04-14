Archbishop Philip Nwachukwu, the head of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, has launched a new initiative titled "If Jesus Finds Refuge Again," aiming to reinvigorate faith and spiritual values across Africa. The campaign, which began in Nigeria, seeks to address growing societal challenges by promoting religious and moral education. The initiative, inspired by the story of the Infant Jesus, highlights the need for a renewed focus on faith as a foundation for development. Nwachukwu, a prominent figure in African Christianity, argues that spiritual renewal is essential for tackling poverty, corruption, and social fragmentation.

Religious Revival as a Development Tool

The "If Jesus Finds Refuge Again" campaign is positioned as a response to the continent’s pressing development challenges. With over 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, the initiative focuses on youth engagement through faith-based education. Nwachukwu stated in a recent address that "spiritual guidance can provide the moral compass needed for sustainable growth." The campaign has already reached over 10,000 students in Abuja, offering workshops on ethics, leadership, and community service. This effort aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4 on quality education and Goal 16 on peace and justice.

economy-business · Archbishop Nwachukwu Launches 'If Jesus Finds Refuge Again' in Nigeria

The initiative also draws on the symbolism of the Infant Jesus, a figure that represents hope and renewal. Nwachukwu explained that "just as Jesus found refuge in a manger, today’s youth must find refuge in faith and values." The campaign has received support from local churches, schools, and NGOs, with plans to expand to other African nations in 2025. This movement reflects a growing trend of religious institutions taking an active role in social and economic development across the continent.

Challenges and Opportunities in Faith-Based Development

While the campaign has been well-received in Nigeria, it faces challenges in a diverse and often secular African context. Critics argue that faith-based initiatives may not be universally applicable, particularly in regions with strong secular governance. However, Nwachukwu insists that "faith is not a barrier to progress—it is a catalyst for it." He pointed to examples like Kenya, where religious organizations have played a key role in education and healthcare, as evidence of the potential impact of such initiatives.

One of the main challenges is ensuring that the campaign remains inclusive and does not alienate non-Christian or non-religious communities. The initiative has taken steps to address this by collaborating with interfaith groups and emphasizing universal values such as compassion and integrity. This approach aligns with the African Union’s vision of a united and prosperous continent, where cultural and religious diversity is respected and leveraged for collective growth.

Impact on African Development Goals

The "If Jesus Finds Refuge Again" campaign directly supports several African development goals. By focusing on education and moral development, it contributes to Goal 4 on quality education and Goal 8 on decent work and economic growth. The initiative also addresses issues of corruption and governance, which are major obstacles to development in many African countries. Nwachukwu has called for greater transparency and accountability, stating that "a nation that values integrity will be a nation that thrives."

One of the key outcomes of the campaign is the establishment of faith-based youth councils in various Nigerian states. These councils serve as platforms for young people to engage in civic and social issues. The first council, launched in Kano, has already led to the creation of community projects focused on sanitation, literacy, and entrepreneurship. This model could be replicated across Africa, offering a unique approach to youth empowerment and civic engagement.

Religious Influence on Governance and Social Cohesion

The campaign's emphasis on moral values has also sparked discussions about the role of religion in governance. In Nigeria, where political corruption remains a significant issue, Nwachukwu has urged leaders to adopt a more ethical approach. He cited the example of Rwanda, where religious and cultural values have contributed to a relatively stable and corruption-free government. This perspective highlights the potential for religious institutions to act as moral anchors in societies undergoing political and economic transformation.

Another aspect of the initiative is its focus on social cohesion. With religious tensions rising in some parts of Africa, the campaign promotes dialogue and understanding among different faiths. In a recent forum in Lagos, Nwachukwu called for "a new era of unity, where faith is not a source of division but a bridge between communities." This message resonates with the African Union’s efforts to promote peace and stability across the continent.

What to Watch Next

As the "If Jesus Finds Refuge Again" campaign gains momentum, its impact on African development will become clearer. The next phase includes a planned expansion to 10 African countries by 2025, with a focus on youth and education. The initiative is also expected to host a continental summit in Nairobi, where religious leaders, policymakers, and educators will discuss the role of faith in sustainable development. For African nations striving to achieve the SDGs, this movement offers a unique and potentially transformative approach to development, rooted in spiritual and moral values.

Editorial Opinion Impact on African Development Goals The "If Jesus Finds Refuge Again" campaign directly supports several African development goals. The initiative also addresses issues of corruption and governance, which are major obstacles to development in many African countries. — panapress.org Editorial Team