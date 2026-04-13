Portugal’s electricity mix in the first quarter of 2024 saw renewables account for 78.5% of total generation, according to the Boletim Eletricidade, a key report by the Portuguese energy regulator. The data highlights a major shift in the country’s energy strategy, driven by wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. This transition aligns with global decarbonisation goals and offers a potential blueprint for African nations seeking to expand clean energy access while addressing energy poverty and climate resilience.

Renewable Surge in Portugal: A Regional Benchmark

The Boletim Eletricidade report shows that Portugal generated 78.5% of its electricity from renewable sources between January and March 2024, a record high for the country. This figure includes 37% from wind, 21% from hydro, and 17% from solar, with biomass and waste contributing the remainder. The surge comes as part of a broader push under the Portuguese government’s National Energy and Climate Plan, which aims to achieve 80% renewable electricity by 2030.

economy-business · Portugal's Renewables Power 78.5% of Grid in Q1 — A Model for Africa

The shift has been driven by strong policy support, including incentives for solar panel installation and offshore wind farm development. According to Ana Paula Vitorino, director of the Portuguese Energy Services Regulatory Authority, “The country is on track to meet its climate commitments and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.” This progress has drawn attention from African nations looking to replicate similar success in expanding clean energy infrastructure.

African Development Goals and the Renewable Opportunity

Portugal’s achievement underscores the potential for African countries to harness renewable energy to meet development goals, including access to electricity, climate adaptation, and economic growth. Currently, over 600 million people in Africa lack reliable electricity, with many relying on diesel generators or kerosene lamps. The continent’s vast solar and wind resources offer a viable alternative, provided there is political will and investment.

South Africa, for example, has launched the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), which has added over 13,000 MW of renewable capacity since 2011. Kenya’s Lake Turkana Wind Power project, the largest in Africa, generates 310 MW and powers over 600,000 homes. These examples show that with the right policies and funding, African nations can follow Portugal’s lead in prioritising clean energy.

Challenges in Scaling Up Renewable Energy

Despite the promise, several challenges remain. Many African countries face inadequate grid infrastructure, limited access to financing, and regulatory bottlenecks. In Nigeria, for instance, only 65% of the population has access to electricity, and the national grid often struggles to integrate renewable sources due to outdated systems.

“The key issue is not just generating renewable energy but ensuring it reaches consumers,” says Dr. Chidi Okafor, an energy analyst at the African Development Bank. “Without modernising transmission networks and improving governance, even the best renewable projects will struggle to make an impact.”

Financing and International Cooperation

International partnerships are critical to scaling up renewable energy across the continent. The European Union has pledged €1 billion in support for Africa’s clean energy transition, while the African Development Bank has committed over $20 billion to renewable projects by 2025. These investments could help bridge the funding gap that has long hindered African energy development.

Portugal itself has contributed to this effort through the Portugal-Africa Green Energy Initiative, a partnership that supports renewable energy projects in countries like Morocco and Senegal. Such collaborations demonstrate how developed nations can help African countries leapfrog traditional energy systems and build sustainable, low-carbon economies.

What’s Next for Africa’s Energy Future?

As Portugal’s renewable success shows, the transition to clean energy is not only possible but essential for long-term development. For Africa, the path forward requires a combination of policy reform, infrastructure investment, and international collaboration. The coming years will be critical as nations like Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria push forward with ambitious renewable energy targets.

Readers should watch for the African Union’s upcoming energy summit in June 2024, where leaders will discuss strategies to expand renewable energy access. The outcomes of this meeting could shape the continent’s energy future for decades to come.

Editorial Opinion “Without modernising transmission networks and improving governance, even the best renewable projects will struggle to make an impact.” Financing and International Cooperation International partnerships are critical to scaling up renewable energy across the continent. “The key issue is not just generating renewable energy but ensuring it reaches consumers,” says Dr. — panapress.org Editorial Team