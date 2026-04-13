Ogun State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election and selected Senator Olamilekan as its candidate for governor, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. The decision, announced on Monday, comes as the state prepares for the 2023 general elections, with Ogun playing a key role in shaping the country’s political future. The APC’s choice reflects a strategic move to consolidate support in one of Nigeria’s most economically dynamic regions.

Ogun APC’s Strategic Move

The APC’s endorsement of Tinubu and the selection of Olamilekan as its gubernatorial candidate were confirmed during a party congress in Abeokuta, the state capital. Olamilekan, a former senator and prominent businessman, was chosen over several rivals, including former governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. The decision was seen as a bid to strengthen the APC’s hold on Ogun, a state where the party has historically enjoyed strong support but faces growing competition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

economy-business · Ogun APC Endorses Tinubu, Picks Senator Olamilekan As Guber Candidate

Ogun State, with a population of over 4 million, is a key economic hub in Nigeria, home to major industries and educational institutions. The APC’s decision to back Olamilekan, who has experience in both politics and business, signals a focus on development and governance. “Olamilekan’s background in infrastructure and economic policy makes him the ideal candidate to lead Ogun into the future,” said APC state chairman, Bode Ogunlana.

Pan-African Implications for Development

The APC’s move in Ogun is more than a local political decision—it reflects broader trends in African development. As African nations strive to meet the goals outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, strong governance and economic planning are essential. Ogun’s development model, which prioritises infrastructure and education, aligns with these objectives. The state has seen significant investment in roads, power, and healthcare in recent years, with the government aiming to reduce poverty and improve access to services.

However, challenges remain. Ogun, like many African states, grapples with issues such as corruption, unemployment, and uneven development. The APC’s choice of Olamilekan could either address these issues or risk deepening divisions if his campaign fails to connect with the broader electorate. “The success of this election will be a test for the APC’s ability to deliver on its development promises,” said Dr. Adebayo Akinwumi, a political analyst based in Lagos.

Economic Growth and Education

Ogun’s economic growth has been driven by its proximity to Lagos and its large industrial base. The state is home to the Ogun Free Trade Zone, which has attracted foreign investment and created thousands of jobs. However, the region still lacks adequate educational infrastructure, with many schools operating with outdated facilities. Olamilekan has pledged to expand access to quality education, a move that could align with the African Development Bank’s initiatives to improve human capital across the continent.

Healthcare is another critical issue. Ogun’s public health system has struggled with underfunding and a shortage of medical staff. Olamilekan’s campaign has highlighted the need for better healthcare access, particularly in rural areas. “Investing in health and education is the foundation of sustainable development,” he said in a recent speech.

What to Watch Next

The APC’s choice of Olamilekan sets the stage for a competitive gubernatorial race in Ogun. With the 2023 elections just months away, the state will be a key battleground for political parties vying for influence. Olamilekan’s campaign will need to address the concerns of both urban and rural voters, particularly on issues like jobs, security, and public services.

For Africa, the Ogun election is a microcosm of the broader challenges and opportunities facing the continent. Strong leadership, transparent governance, and investment in development are critical to achieving the goals of Agenda 2063. As the race unfolds, observers will be watching closely to see if Ogun can serve as a model for other African states seeking to balance political ambition with real progress.

Editorial Opinion Olamilekan’s campaign has highlighted the need for better healthcare access, particularly in rural areas. With the 2023 elections just months away, the state will be a key battleground for political parties vying for influence. — panapress.org Editorial Team