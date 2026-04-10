Cape Town's Urban Mobility Directorate has announced the expansion of the MyCiTi bus service, a key initiative aimed at improving public transport across the city. The project, led by The City of Cape Town, will extend the network by 100km, with a focus on connecting underserved areas such as Lansdowne and the industrial zones along Govan Mbeki Road. The expansion, set to be completed by 2025, is part of a broader strategy to align with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which prioritises sustainable urban development and economic growth.

MyCiTi Expansion: A Step Toward Sustainable Mobility

The MyCiTi bus service, launched in 2010, has become a model for public transport in South Africa. The new expansion will introduce 30 new bus routes, with dedicated lanes to reduce traffic congestion and improve travel times. The service is expected to serve over 500,000 residents daily, many of whom rely on public transport for work and education. The project is part of a larger initiative to reduce the city's carbon footprint and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 11 on sustainable cities.

economy-business · Cape Town Launches MyCiTi Expansion — 100km Route Set for 2025

“This expansion is not just about moving people—it’s about moving economies,” said Mxolisi Makhoba, Director of the Urban Mobility Directorate. “By improving access to jobs, healthcare, and education, we are laying the foundation for long-term economic growth.” The project will also include the installation of smart ticketing systems and real-time tracking, making public transport more efficient and user-friendly.

Govan Mbeki Road: A Hub of Economic Activity

Govan Mbeki Road, a major thoroughfare in Cape Town, is at the heart of the expansion. The road connects key industrial and commercial zones, including the Cape Town International Airport and the Port of Cape Town. With over 100,000 vehicles passing through the road daily, the MyCiTi extension aims to alleviate traffic congestion and provide a reliable alternative for commuters. The route will also serve the growing residential areas in the northern suburbs, improving connectivity between housing and employment hubs.

“Govan Mbeki Road is a lifeline for many workers in the city,” said Thandiwe Molefe, a local business owner. “With better public transport, we can reduce the time people spend commuting and increase productivity.” The road’s expansion is expected to stimulate economic activity in surrounding areas, creating new opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Challenges and Opportunities

The expansion faces several challenges, including funding constraints and the need for coordination with other city departments. The project is partially funded by the national government and international development partners, but delays in approvals have slowed progress. However, the initiative has also created new opportunities for local contractors and suppliers, with over 200 jobs already created in the construction phase.

“We are committed to ensuring that the expansion benefits all communities,” said Makhoba. “This includes training local workers and prioritising South African companies in the procurement process.” The project is also expected to reduce reliance on private vehicles, which account for over 70% of daily commutes in the city.

Lansdowne: A Focus on Inclusive Growth

Lansdowne, a working-class suburb in Cape Town, is another key area in the expansion plan. The area has long struggled with inadequate public transport, making it difficult for residents to access jobs and services. The new MyCiTi routes will provide direct connections to the central business district, as well as to schools and healthcare facilities. The initiative is part of a broader effort to promote inclusive urban development and reduce inequality.

“For years, residents of Lansdowne have had to rely on overcrowded minibuses or long walks to reach their destinations,” said Sipho Dlamini, a community leader. “The new bus service will change that. It’s a step toward a more equitable city.” The expansion is also expected to improve safety and reduce crime in the area, as better transport infrastructure often leads to increased economic activity and social cohesion.

What’s Next for Cape Town’s Public Transport?

The MyCiTi expansion is part of a larger vision for Cape Town’s future, one that aligns with the African Union’s goals for sustainable urban development. The city plans to roll out additional bus rapid transit (BRT) systems in the coming years, with a focus on connecting peripheral areas to the city centre. The project is also expected to influence other African cities looking to improve public transport and reduce urban inequality.

Residents and stakeholders are now closely watching the implementation phase, with a key milestone set for the first phase of the expansion to be completed by mid-2024. The success of the project will depend on continued investment, community engagement, and effective governance. As South Africa continues to develop, the lessons learned from Cape Town’s MyCiTi expansion could serve as a model for other cities across the continent.

Editorial Opinion Lansdowne: A Focus on Inclusive Growth Lansdowne, a working-class suburb in Cape Town, is another key area in the expansion plan. Residents and stakeholders are now closely watching the implementation phase, with a key milestone set for the first phase of the expansion to be completed by mid-2024. — panapress.org Editorial Team