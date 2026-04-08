US President Donald Trump has proposed a joint venture with Iran to manage the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a move that could reshape regional security and global trade dynamics. The suggestion, made during a recent press briefing, comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East and has drawn immediate reactions from international stakeholders. The Strait, which sees over 20% of global oil shipments pass through, is a critical chokepoint for energy security.

Strategic Implications of the Hormuz Proposal

The proposal has raised eyebrows in Washington and beyond. The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a vital waterway for global trade. Over 17 million barrels of oil pass through the strait daily, making it a focal point for geopolitical strategy. Trump’s suggestion of a joint venture with Iran, a long-standing adversary, signals a shift in US foreign policy.

politics-governance · Trump Proposes Joint Venture with Iran Over Hormuz Toll

Analysts warn that such a deal could destabilise existing alliances. The United States has long supported regional allies like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which view Iran as a security threat. A joint venture could embolden Iran's influence, potentially disrupting the delicate balance of power in the Middle East.

“This is a high-stakes gamble,” said Dr. Adebayo Adesoji, a Nigerian security expert. “It could either reduce tensions or escalate them, depending on how it is executed.”

Impact on African Development and Energy Security

Africa’s energy security is closely tied to the stability of the Strait of Hormuz. Nigeria, as a major oil producer and consumer, is particularly vulnerable. Over 60% of Nigeria’s fuel imports pass through the strait, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. Any disruption in this route could lead to fuel shortages and soaring prices.

“If the Strait becomes a battleground, Nigeria could face severe economic consequences,” said Dr. Chidi Odinkalu, a Nigerian economist. “The ripple effects would be felt across the continent, especially in countries reliant on oil imports.”

The African Union has called for a more stable and predictable global energy market. The proposed joint venture, if implemented, could either contribute to that goal or complicate it further, depending on the terms and transparency of the agreement.

Regional Tensions and Geopolitical Realignments

The proposal has triggered a wave of reactions from regional actors. The United Arab Emirates, a key US ally, has expressed concerns. “This could undermine our security and economic interests,” said UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “We need stability, not new alliances with our adversaries.”

Iran, meanwhile, has not yet responded publicly to the proposal. However, its recent actions in the region, including its involvement in the Yemen conflict and its nuclear programme, suggest a cautious approach. The Iranian government is likely weighing the risks and benefits of engaging with the US on such a sensitive issue.

The proposal also raises questions about the future of US-Iran relations. While Trump has taken a hardline stance on Iran, this move suggests a potential shift in strategy. It could open the door for more diplomatic engagement, but it also risks alienating key allies in the region.

What to Watch Next

The next few weeks will be critical in determining the fate of the proposal. The US State Department is expected to release a detailed statement on the plan, while regional leaders will hold emergency meetings to assess the implications. Nigeria, as a major oil-importing country, will be closely monitoring developments.

International organisations, including the African Union and the United Nations, are likely to weigh in. Their positions could influence the direction of the debate. For now, the world is watching as Trump’s latest move could reshape the global energy landscape.

The coming months will determine whether this proposal leads to a more stable and cooperative future or deepens existing divisions. For Africa, the stakes are high, as the continent’s development and energy security depend on the stability of this vital waterway.