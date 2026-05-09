Global fertiliser giant Yara has issued a stark warning that an escalating conflict in Iran could trigger severe food shortages across the African continent. The company, which dominates the nitrogen market, argues that the region's geopolitical instability directly threatens the agricultural supply chains that millions of Africans rely on for daily sustenance. This development places immediate pressure on African governments to secure alternative sources of nutrients for their crops before the next planting season begins.

The potential disruption is not merely a theoretical risk but a tangible threat to the continent’s food security goals. Africa imports a significant portion of its fertiliser needs, and any blockage in key transit routes or production hubs can send shockwaves through local markets. As tensions rise in the Middle East, farmers from Nigeria to Kenya are facing the prospect of higher input costs and lower yields, which could reverse recent gains in agricultural productivity.

Yara's Global Dominance and African Exposure

politics-governance · Yara Warns Iran Conflict Triggers Africa Food Crisis

Yara International is the world’s largest producer of nitrogen-based fertilisers, a critical input for cereal crops like wheat, maize, and rice. The company’s operations are deeply intertwined with the global energy markets, as natural gas serves as the primary feedstock for nitrogen production. When energy prices fluctuate due to geopolitical events in Iran, the cost of producing fertiliser rises almost immediately. This cost is then passed down to the end-user, which in many African countries, is the smallholder farmer.

The scale of Yara’s influence cannot be overstated in the African context. The company supplies a substantial share of the continent’s fertiliser needs, particularly in West and East Africa. In Nigeria, for example, Yara’s products are ubiquitous in the farming belts of the North and the Middle Belt. If Yara’s supply chain is disrupted, the immediate effect is a shortage of urea and compound fertilisers, which are essential for boosting soil fertility and ensuring bountiful harvests.

Svein Tore Holsether, a key figure at Yara, has highlighted the vulnerability of the supply chain. His warnings underscore the fragility of the global food system and how a conflict in one region can have cascading effects on another. For African policymakers, this means that reliance on a single dominant supplier creates a single point of failure. Diversifying suppliers or investing in local production becomes a strategic imperative rather than a long-term goal.

The Iran Factor and Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Iran sits at a critical juncture of global trade routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil and natural gas flows. A conflict involving Iran could lead to the partial or total closure of this strait, driving up energy prices globally. Since natural gas is the lifeblood of nitrogen fertiliser production, higher energy costs translate directly into higher fertiliser prices. This dynamic was clearly visible during the post-pandemic recovery and the subsequent European energy crisis.

For Africa, the impact is twofold. First, the direct cost of importing fertiliser increases, squeezing the margins of farmers who often buy on credit or at peak seasons. Second, the availability of fertiliser can become erratic if shipping routes are disrupted or if producers in Europe and the Middle East cut back on output to conserve gas. This unpredictability makes it difficult for farmers to plan their planting schedules, leading to delayed sowing and reduced crop yields.

Impact on Key Transit Routes

The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz would not only affect energy prices but also the flow of goods. Many African countries rely on maritime routes that pass near or through the Persian Gulf. If shipping insurance premiums rise or if vessels are forced to take longer routes, the cost of importing not just fertiliser but also grain and other agricultural inputs will surge. This creates a compounding effect on the cost of living for African households.

Furthermore, Iran itself is a significant player in the regional fertiliser market. While it may not be the largest exporter to Africa, its production capacity and strategic location make it a key variable in the regional balance. Any conflict that affects Iranian production facilities or export terminals could reduce the overall global supply, tightening the market and driving up prices for all buyers, including those in Africa.

Energy Prices and Fertiliser Costs

The link between energy prices and fertiliser costs is direct and potent. Nitrogen fertiliser production is energy-intensive, requiring large amounts of natural gas. When gas prices rise, producers either pass the cost on to consumers or reduce production to maintain margins. In both scenarios, the end-user, the African farmer, faces higher prices or lower availability. This dynamic was evident when natural gas prices in Europe spiked, leading to a surge in fertiliser prices globally.

African countries that are net importers of natural gas are particularly vulnerable. They pay the global price for gas, which is then reflected in the cost of imported fertiliser. Countries like Nigeria, which have abundant gas reserves but struggle with infrastructure and pricing policies, face a unique challenge. They must balance domestic energy needs with agricultural requirements to ensure that fertiliser production remains competitive.

Consequences for African Food Security

The potential for food shortages in Africa is a serious concern for development goals. The continent is still working to achieve the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which aims to reduce hunger and improve food security. A spike in fertiliser prices and a subsequent drop in crop yields could set back these goals by years. Smallholder farmers, who produce up to 70% of Africa’s food, are the most vulnerable to these shocks.

Higher input costs mean that farmers may apply less fertiliser than optimal, leading to lower yields. This reduction in output can lead to higher food prices in local markets, affecting the purchasing power of urban consumers. Inflation in the food sector can also have broader economic implications, leading to social unrest and political instability in countries where food prices are a key driver of public sentiment.

Moreover, the impact is not uniform across the continent. Countries that are heavy importers of fertiliser, such as Ghana and Kenya, may face more immediate pressures than those with larger domestic production capacities. However, even countries with local production, like Egypt and Morocco, are not immune to global price fluctuations, as they still rely on imported raw materials and energy inputs.

Strategic Responses and Policy Implications

African governments must take proactive measures to mitigate the risks associated with the Iran conflict and its impact on fertiliser supplies. One strategy is to diversify sources of fertiliser imports. Relying on a single supplier or region creates vulnerability. By exploring partnerships with producers in Asia, the Americas, and even within Africa, countries can reduce their exposure to geopolitical shocks.

Investment in local fertiliser production is another critical step. Countries like Nigeria have the natural gas reserves to produce fertiliser domestically, but infrastructure and policy inconsistencies have often hampered progress. Streamlining regulations and investing in gas processing plants can help increase domestic output, reducing reliance on imports and stabilising prices for local farmers.

Subsidy reforms are also on the table. Many African governments provide fertiliser subsidies to make inputs affordable for farmers. However, these subsidies can be fiscally draining and often suffer from inefficiencies. Targeting subsidies to the most vulnerable farmers or using digital platforms to distribute vouchers can improve efficiency and ensure that the right farmers receive support at the right time.

Looking Ahead: Monitoring the Situation

The situation in Iran remains fluid, and its impact on African food security will depend on the duration and intensity of the conflict. African policymakers and agricultural stakeholders must closely monitor developments in the Middle East and adjust their strategies accordingly. Early warning systems and strategic stockpiling of fertiliser can help buffer against sudden price spikes and supply disruptions.

As the next planting seasons approach, the decisions made today will have a lasting impact on Africa’s food basket. The continent must leverage this moment to rethink its agricultural input strategies, moving from reactive measures to proactive, resilient systems. The goal is not just to survive the current crisis but to build a more robust and self-reliant agricultural sector for the future.

Readers should watch for announcements from the African Union and individual national ministries of agriculture regarding new subsidy schemes or import quotas. The next quarter will be critical in determining whether African farmers can secure enough fertiliser to ensure a bountiful harvest, or if the shadow of the Iran conflict will lengthen over the continent’s fields.

Editorial Opinion They pay the global price for gas, which is then reflected in the cost of imported fertiliser. African countries that are net importers of natural gas are particularly vulnerable. — panapress.org Editorial Team