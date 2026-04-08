Nigeria's Ministry of Petroleum Resources has condemned the recent oil agreement, calling it "poorly negotiated" and warning of long-term consequences for the country's energy sector. The statement came after the deal, known as the Acordo, was signed between Nigerian state-owned oil company NNPC and international partners, sparking fierce debate among policymakers and industry experts. The agreement, finalized in March 2025, aims to boost production and attract foreign investment, but critics argue it fails to secure fair terms for Nigeria.

What is the Acordo and Why It Matters

The Acordo, a multi-billion-dollar partnership between NNPC and three international oil firms, includes plans to expand refining capacity and increase crude oil exports. The deal was signed in Lagos, the economic hub of Nigeria, and involves a $2.5 billion investment over the next five years. While the government claims the agreement will boost national revenue and create jobs, critics like Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, an energy economist at the University of Ibadan, argue that the terms are heavily skewed in favor of foreign companies.

economy-business · Nigeria's Ministry Slams Oil Agreement as 'Poorly Negotiated'

"The Acordo is good in principle, but the negotiation process was flawed," Adeyemi said. "Nigeria has lost out on key clauses that could have ensured a fairer share of profits and better control over its resources." The economist pointed to a 20% profit-sharing clause as a major point of contention, arguing that it is far below what other African oil-producing nations secure in similar deals.

Impact on Nigeria's Development Goals

The Acordo has raised concerns about how it aligns with Nigeria's broader development objectives, particularly its drive to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil. The country's Vision 2030 plan, launched in 2022, emphasizes sustainable growth and job creation, but critics say the deal could undermine these goals by entrenching dependence on a volatile global market.

According to a 2024 report by the African Development Bank, Nigeria's oil sector contributes about 90% of government revenue and 60% of total exports. The Acordo, if not carefully managed, could further concentrate economic power in the hands of foreign firms, limiting opportunities for local businesses and workers.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the criticism, some stakeholders believe the Acordo presents a chance to modernize Nigeria's oil infrastructure and improve efficiency. The deal includes upgrades to the Port Harcourt Refinery, one of the country's largest, which has struggled with maintenance and operational inefficiencies for years.

"If managed properly, this agreement could be a turning point for Nigeria's energy sector," said Nnenna Okoro, a policy analyst with the Lagos-based Centre for Energy and Environmental Development. "But the government must ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation phase."

Public Reaction and Political Tensions

Public reaction to the Acordo has been mixed, with some citizens welcoming the investment and others expressing frustration over perceived corruption and mismanagement. In Abuja, the capital, protests have erupted over concerns that the deal will not deliver tangible benefits to the general population.

Political tensions have also risen, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of favoring foreign interests over national development. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for an independent audit of the agreement, while the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) has defended the deal as a necessary step toward economic growth.

What Comes Next?

The next critical step in the Acordo's implementation is the signing of the final agreement, which is expected to take place in July 2025. This will mark the official start of the partnership and set the stage for the first phase of infrastructure upgrades and production increases. However, the government faces mounting pressure to address concerns over transparency and accountability.

As Nigeria moves forward, the success of the Acordo will depend on how well it balances foreign investment with national interests. For the country's development goals to be met, the deal must not only boost economic output but also ensure that the benefits are equitably distributed across all sectors of society.