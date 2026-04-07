Atiku Abubakar, former Nigerian president and leader of the All Progressives Congress, has openly criticized President Bola Tinubu for failing to address the country’s worsening insecurity, calling for concrete action in a speech delivered in Lagos on Monday. The remarks, made at a public forum organized by Vanguard News, come amid rising concerns over violence in the north and instability in key economic hubs.

Atiku’s Sharp Critique of Tinubu’s Leadership

Atiku accused Tinubu of delivering “hollow rhetoric” without tangible solutions to the security crisis, which has left thousands displaced and disrupted economic activity. “We’ve heard enough of empty promises,” he said, addressing a crowd of over 5,000 in Lagos. “The people need results, not speeches.”

politics-governance · Atiku Slams Tinubu Over Insecurity in Lagos Speech

The former president highlighted the need for a more coordinated approach between federal and state governments, citing the recent rise in kidnappings and banditry in states like Kaduna and Katsina. “Insecurity is not just a security issue — it’s a development issue,” he added. “Without stability, no amount of policy will bring progress.”

Atiku’s comments were widely shared on social media, with many Nigerians echoing his frustration over the slow pace of reforms. “This is what we’ve been waiting for,” one user wrote on Twitter. “It’s time for real leadership.”

Context of Rising Insecurity in Nigeria

Security has been a major concern in Nigeria for years, with the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest, and political violence in the southeast. In 2023 alone, over 1,200 people were killed in violent incidents, according to the Nigerian Security Tracker. The situation has worsened in recent months, with attacks on farmers, schools, and even government offices.

President Tinubu, who took office in May 2023, has faced criticism for his handling of the crisis. His administration has prioritized economic reforms, but many argue that security remains a pressing issue. “The people are tired of talking about security,” said Dr. Chidi Nwachukwu, a political analyst at the University of Lagos. “They want action.”

Vanguard News, a prominent Nigerian news outlet, has been at the forefront of reporting on these issues, providing in-depth coverage of the security challenges and government responses. Its role in amplifying public sentiment has made it a key player in the national conversation.

What’s at Stake for African Development

The insecurity crisis in Nigeria has broader implications for African development. As the continent’s largest economy, Nigeria’s stability is critical for regional trade, investment, and growth. The World Bank estimates that insecurity costs Nigeria over $10 billion annually in lost economic output.

Atiku’s call for action aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes the need for inclusive growth, security, and good governance. “If Nigeria can’t secure its people, it can’t achieve its development goals,” said Dr. Amina Jallow, a development economist at the African Development Bank. “This is not just a national issue — it’s a continental one.”

The situation also highlights the need for stronger regional cooperation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for a unified security strategy, but progress has been slow. “Nigeria’s security is a regional concern,” said ECOWAS Secretary-General Jean-Claude Kafando. “We need to act now.”

Public Response and Political Implications

Atiku’s speech has reignited debates over the effectiveness of the current administration. While some view his comments as a necessary critique, others see it as a political move to position himself for future elections. “He’s trying to regain relevance,” said political commentator Tunde Adeyemi. “But he can’t ignore the reality on the ground.”

The public, however, has largely supported Atiku’s stance. A recent survey by the Nigeria Leadership Initiative found that 72% of respondents believe the government is not doing enough to address insecurity. “We’re not asking for miracles,” said one Lagos resident. “We just want to feel safe.”

The speech has also sparked discussions about the role of the media in holding leaders accountable. Vanguard News has been praised for giving a platform to public figures like Atiku, who often challenge the government. “The media has a responsibility to speak truth to power,” said editor-in-chief Chidi Nwabuzor. “That’s what we’re doing.”

What to Watch Next

As the political season intensifies, Atiku’s comments could influence upcoming elections and policy debates. The government is expected to release a new security strategy by the end of the month, which will be closely watched by both citizens and international observers.

Meanwhile, the African Union has scheduled a high-level meeting on security in early 2024, where Nigeria’s role will be a key topic. Analysts say the coming months will be critical in determining whether the country can turn the tide on insecurity and align with its development goals.

For now, the message from Atiku and many Nigerians is clear: it’s time for action, not empty promises. The nation is watching — and the clock is ticking.

Editorial Opinion Analysts say the coming months will be critical in determining whether the country can turn the tide on insecurity and align with its development goals. “This is not just a national issue — it’s a continental one.” The situation also highlights the need for stronger regional cooperation. — panapress.org Editorial Team