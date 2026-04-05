Nigeria’s Christian leaders have called on the nation’s political class to act decisively as Easter approaches, warning that without urgent reforms, the country risks deepening instability. The message comes from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which issued a statement through its national chairman, Reverend Dr. Sunday Oladimeji, urging leaders to prioritize unity, economic recovery, and security. The call coincides with growing public frustration over inflation, which has hit a 20-year high of 25.4% as of March 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Christian Leadership and National Unity

Reverend Oladimeji, a prominent religious figure in Lagos, stressed that Nigeria’s survival depends on political leaders embracing a shared vision. “We cannot continue to live in a country where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer,” he said. “Easter is a time of renewal, and we must seize this moment to rebuild our nation.” The CAN’s statement emphasized the need for inclusive governance, citing the 2023 presidential election as a missed opportunity for national reconciliation.

economy-business · Nigeria's Christian Leaders Urge Action as Easter Approaches

The religious group also highlighted the role of faith in fostering social cohesion. “Christianity has always been a force for peace in Nigeria,” Oladimeji added. “We must not allow division to tear us apart.” The message resonated in states like Kano and Kaduna, where religious tensions have historically flared. However, the call for unity faces a daunting challenge: the country’s political landscape remains fragmented, with regional and ethnic divides complicating efforts to build consensus.

Economic Challenges and the Path Forward

Nigeria’s economy, the largest in Africa, is under severe strain. The naira has lost nearly 70% of its value against the US dollar since 2022, pushing inflation to crisis levels. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has tried to stabilize the currency, but the measures have not been enough to curb rising prices. A basket of basic goods, including rice, cooking oil, and bread, now costs 30% more than it did a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Experts say the situation demands bold policy changes. “The government must prioritize fiscal discipline and attract foreign investment,” said Dr. Chidi Nwabudike, an economist at the University of Ibadan. “Without this, Nigeria’s development goals will remain out of reach.” The CAN’s message aligns with these calls, as it urged leaders to focus on job creation, education, and healthcare—key pillars of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Reverend Oladimeji also called for a renewed focus on education, noting that Nigeria’s youth, who make up 60% of the population, need better opportunities. “If we don’t invest in our children, we will pay the price in the future,” he said. The statement highlighted the need for more schools, better infrastructure, and vocational training programs, especially in rural areas where access to education remains limited.

Security Concerns and Religious Tensions

Nigeria’s security challenges remain a major obstacle to development. Boko Haram and other extremist groups continue to operate in the north, while banditry has surged in the northwest and central regions. In March 2024, a series of attacks in Katsina State left over 50 people dead, according to local media. The government has deployed military forces to combat these threats, but the situation remains volatile.

The CAN’s statement also addressed the issue of religious violence. “We must reject any form of intolerance,” Oladimeji said. “Peace is not a luxury—it is a necessity.” The group called for interfaith dialogue and stronger community ties to prevent further unrest. In states like Kaduna, where Christian and Muslim communities have clashed in the past, such efforts are seen as critical to long-term stability.

Education and Youth Empowerment

One of the key areas the CAN emphasized was education. The group called for increased investment in schools and training centers, particularly for young people. “Education is the foundation of a strong and prosperous nation,” said Reverend Oladimeji. “We must ensure that every child has access to quality learning.”

Recent data shows that only 55% of Nigerian children complete primary school, and fewer than 20% go on to higher education. The CAN urged the government to expand access to education, especially in rural areas where infrastructure is lacking. “We cannot ignore the needs of our youth,” the statement said. “They are the future of Nigeria.”

What Comes Next?

As Easter approaches, the CAN’s message is a reminder of the urgent need for action. The group has called for a national conference on unity, which is expected to take place in April 2024. This event could bring together religious leaders, civil society, and political figures to discuss ways to bridge divides and promote national healing.

The coming months will be critical for Nigeria. With inflation still high, security threats persistent, and political divisions deep, the country faces a crossroads. The CAN’s call for unity and reform is a step in the right direction, but it will require more than just words. It will need strong leadership, bold policies, and a commitment to the common good.

Editorial Opinion Security Concerns and Religious Tensions Nigeria’s security challenges remain a major obstacle to development. The statement highlighted the need for more schools, better infrastructure, and vocational training programs, especially in rural areas where access to education remains limited. — panapress.org Editorial Team