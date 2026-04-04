Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has ordered major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, to improve enforcement of age restrictions, warning that current measures are failing to protect under-16s from harmful content. The directive, issued in response to growing concerns over youth mental health, comes as the regulator reviews compliance with the 2021 Online Safety Act, which mandates strict age verification for users under 18. The move highlights a global debate on digital safety, with implications for how African nations balance internet access with child protection.

Regulator Orders Stricter Enforcement

The eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman-Grant, announced the new rules in a statement, emphasizing that platforms must take “immediate action” to ensure minors cannot access content designed for adults. “Current systems are not working,” she said, pointing to a 2023 report showing 40% of Australian teenagers reported exposure to harmful material on social media. The regulator has given companies 90 days to submit revised compliance plans, with penalties for non-compliance including fines of up to 10% of global revenue.

economy-business · Australia's Regulator Demands Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat Crack Down on Under-16s

The directive targets platforms like Facebook and Instagram, which together hold over 2.5 billion users worldwide. While these companies already require users to verify their age during registration, critics argue that verification is often bypassed through fake profiles or shared accounts. In Nigeria, where Facebook and Instagram are among the most popular platforms, the issue is particularly pressing. A 2022 survey by the Nigerian Communications Commission found that 62% of social media users in the country are under 25, raising concerns about the spread of misinformation and cyberbullying.

Global Implications for Digital Governance

The Australian move reflects a broader trend in digital regulation, with governments worldwide rethinking how to protect young users. In the EU, the Digital Services Act (DSA) has imposed similar age verification requirements, while the US continues to debate federal legislation on youth safety. For Africa, where internet penetration is growing rapidly, the challenge is twofold: expanding access while ensuring platforms are not exploited by bad actors. Nigeria, with its young and tech-savvy population, is a key battleground for these issues.

Experts say the Australian model could influence African regulators, but implementation may be complex. “Africa’s digital ecosystem is fragmented, with many users accessing the internet through mobile networks rather than desktops,” said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a tech policy analyst at the University of Lagos. “Enforcing age restrictions in such a landscape requires tailored solutions, not one-size-fits-all approaches.”

Challenges in Africa’s Digital Space

One of the main challenges is the lack of centralized digital identity systems. In many African countries, official identification is not universally accessible, making it hard to verify user age. This is a critical issue for platforms like Snapchat, which rely on age verification to comply with laws in different jurisdictions. In Nigeria, for example, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has been working on a national digital ID system, but adoption remains low.

Another issue is the prevalence of digital literacy gaps. A 2023 report by the African Union found that only 35% of internet users in Africa have basic digital skills, making it harder for young users to navigate online risks. This lack of awareness can lead to increased exposure to harmful content, including cybercrime and disinformation. For African governments, the challenge is to create policies that protect youth without stifling digital innovation.

What to Watch Next

Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat are expected to respond to the Australian regulator’s directive in the coming weeks, with some platforms likely to roll out new verification tools. In Nigeria, the government is also considering stricter rules for social media companies, with a proposed bill currently under review by the National Assembly. The final version of the bill is expected to be debated in mid-2025, setting the stage for a major policy shift in Africa’s digital governance landscape.

For now, the Australian move serves as a cautionary tale for African nations. As more young people come online, the need for robust digital policies becomes ever more urgent. The question remains: how can African countries ensure that the internet is both accessible and safe for the next generation?