Claire Harkin, a British national and advocate for mental health and addiction support, recently shared her personal struggle with helping a partner battle substance abuse in Nigeria. Her story highlights the growing crisis of addiction across the continent and the urgent need for better healthcare and social support systems. Harkin's experience has sparked a broader conversation about how African nations are addressing addiction and the role of international collaboration in tackling the issue.

Harkin, who has worked with various non-governmental organisations in Nigeria, revealed that her partner's addiction led to a series of health and legal challenges, which she described as “nearly breaking me.” The lack of accessible treatment centres and the stigma surrounding mental health in Nigeria made the situation even more difficult. Her account underscores the broader challenges faced by individuals and families dealing with addiction in a country where such issues are often ignored or misunderstood.

How Addiction Impacts African Development

economy-business · Claire Harkin Speaks Out on Addiction Crisis in Nigeria — and the Human Toll

The addiction crisis in Nigeria is not isolated. Across Africa, substance abuse is rising, particularly among young people, due to factors such as poverty, unemployment, and limited access to mental health services. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reports that Nigeria has one of the highest rates of cannabis use in the region. This trend has serious implications for economic growth, as addiction can lead to reduced productivity, increased crime, and a heavier burden on public health systems.

Development goals set by the African Union, including the Agenda 2063, aim to improve health and well-being across the continent. However, without targeted interventions to address addiction and mental health, these goals will remain out of reach. Harkin’s story illustrates the human cost of this failure and calls for a more comprehensive approach to public health policy in Nigeria and beyond.

The Role of Governance and Policy

Governance plays a critical role in shaping the response to addiction. In Nigeria, addiction is often treated as a criminal issue rather than a public health concern. This approach has led to the incarceration of many individuals struggling with substance use, rather than providing them with treatment. Harkin argues that a shift in policy is needed — one that prioritises rehabilitation and support over punishment.

Recent efforts by the Nigerian government to expand access to mental health services are a positive step, but more needs to be done. The country lacks sufficient treatment centres, trained professionals, and community-based support systems. Harkin’s experience highlights the urgent need for investment in these areas to create a more resilient and inclusive society.

International Collaboration and Support

International partnerships can play a vital role in addressing addiction in Nigeria. Organisations such as the World Health Organization and the African Union have launched initiatives to improve mental health and addiction services across the continent. However, these efforts must be better coordinated and more deeply embedded in local communities to be effective.

Harkin’s story has drawn attention to the importance of cross-border collaboration. She advocates for stronger partnerships between Nigerian institutions and global health organisations to share best practices and resources. By learning from successful models in other countries, Nigeria can develop a more robust and sustainable approach to addiction treatment and prevention.

What’s Next for Nigeria’s Addiction Crisis?

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the challenges of addiction, the need for a comprehensive and compassionate response has never been greater. Harkin’s personal account serves as a powerful reminder of the human impact of this issue and the urgent need for change. With the right policies, resources, and support, Nigeria can take meaningful steps toward reducing the burden of addiction and improving the well-being of its citizens.

For now, the focus remains on raising awareness and pushing for systemic reforms. Harkin’s story is not just a personal struggle — it is a call to action for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and communities across Nigeria and the wider African continent.