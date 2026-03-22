Brussels, the capital of Belgium, marked the 10th anniversary of the 2016 terrorist attacks that left 32 people dead and hundreds injured. The attacks, carried out by ISIS-linked militants, targeted the Zaventem Airport and a metro station, shaking the city and prompting a global reassessment of security protocols. The commemorations included candlelight vigils, speeches by officials, and a renewed call for international cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.

Brussels' Security Challenges and Lessons

The 2016 attacks exposed vulnerabilities in European security frameworks, particularly in the handling of radicalised individuals. Brussels, as a hub for international institutions, has since increased surveillance and intelligence-sharing with partners across the continent. The city’s experience has influenced security strategies in Africa, where urban centres face similar threats from extremist groups like Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab.

economy-business · Belgium Marks 10 Years Since Terror Attacks Amid Security Concerns

Security experts argue that the Brussels attacks underscored the need for stronger cross-border collaboration. In Africa, where many nations lack robust intelligence networks, the lessons from Brussels are being studied closely. The African Union has called for more investment in regional security structures, citing the importance of learning from global incidents like the 2016 attacks.

Impact on African Development and Governance

The Brussels attacks highlight the broader challenge of governance and security in fragile states. For African nations, ensuring political stability and effective governance is crucial to preventing the spread of extremism. Countries like Nigeria, which have faced prolonged conflicts with groups like Boko Haram, have drawn parallels between their struggles and the security crises in Europe.

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser recently acknowledged the importance of learning from international experiences. “The Brussels attacks remind us that terrorism is a global threat, and our response must be equally coordinated,” he said. This sentiment reflects a growing awareness that security is not just a national issue but a continental one.

Economic Growth and the Role of Stability

Stability is a prerequisite for economic growth, and the Brussels attacks serve as a reminder of how insecurity can disrupt development. In Africa, where many nations are still recovering from the economic fallout of the pandemic, maintaining security is vital for attracting investment and fostering trade.

The African Development Bank has repeatedly stressed the link between security and economic progress. A 2023 report noted that regions with high levels of instability tend to have lower GDP growth rates. As African countries strive to meet the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ensuring security will be a key factor in their success.

Education and Awareness as Tools for Resilience

Education plays a critical role in building resilience against radicalisation. In the wake of the Brussels attacks, European nations increased funding for anti-extremism programs. African countries, particularly those with high youth unemployment, are now looking to similar models to prevent the spread of extremist ideologies.

In Nigeria, the government has launched initiatives to provide vocational training and community engagement in areas affected by Boko Haram. These programs aim to address the root causes of radicalisation, such as poverty and lack of opportunity. The Brussels experience has reinforced the idea that long-term solutions require investment in education and social development.