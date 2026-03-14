Manique has drawn attention to the stark wealth gap at the Salesian school in Cascais, Portugal, highlighting a persistent challenge for Nigeria and other African nations striving to achieve equitable access to quality education.

Manique Highlights Disparities at Salesian School

Manique, a prominent Nigerian social commentator, recently visited the Salesian school in Cascais and observed significant differences in the food provided to students based on their socio-economic status. This revelation comes as Nigeria continues its efforts to address widespread inequalities in access to basic needs and quality education.

economy-business · Manique Reveals Wealth Gap at Salesian School as Nigeria Struggles With Inequality

The school, which serves as a microcosm of broader societal issues, offers two distinct meal options for its students—one for those from more affluent backgrounds and another for those from less privileged families. This practice underscores the ongoing struggle to create an inclusive environment that benefits all children equally.

African Development Goals and Education Inequality

In line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, Nigeria faces considerable hurdles in achieving this target. The disparities noted by Manique reflect a larger trend across the continent where access to resources often depends heavily on one's socio-economic background.

Education plays a crucial role in breaking the cycle of poverty, but in many African countries, including Nigeria, this dream remains elusive for millions. The differences in meals at the Salesian school symbolize the wider issue of unequal distribution of educational resources, affecting not just food but also textbooks, technology, and extracurricular activities.

Cascais as a Microcosm of Larger Issues

Cascais, a picturesque coastal town in Portugal, may seem worlds apart from Nigeria’s bustling cities and rural areas. However, the school there mirrors the challenges faced by educational institutions across Africa. The contrast between the "rich" and "poor" students' meals highlights the importance of addressing socio-economic barriers within educational systems.

This situation is particularly poignant given that the Salesian order, founded by Saint John Bosco, has a long-standing commitment to serving disadvantaged youth. The fact that such disparities persist even in institutions with a mission to support less fortunate children speaks to the complexity of the issue.

Nigeria's Quest for Educational Equity

Nigeria, with its vast population and diverse socio-economic landscape, is committed to improving its educational system. The government has implemented several initiatives aimed at increasing access to education and reducing disparities, such as the Universal Basic Education Programme and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

However, challenges remain in ensuring that these programmes reach all children effectively. The observation made by Manique at the Salesian school serves as a reminder that while progress has been made, there is still much work to be done to create truly inclusive and equitable educational environments.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch Next

The disparities highlighted by Manique at the Salesian school in Cascais are likely to spark further discussions about educational equity in Nigeria and across Africa. As the country continues to work towards its development goals, it will be important to monitor how policies and practices evolve to better serve all students, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Efforts to improve educational outcomes for all children in Nigeria and other African nations will require sustained focus on reducing disparities and ensuring that every child has access to quality education and the resources needed to succeed.