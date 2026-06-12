Karabi-George, a native of Bayelsa State in Nigeria's Niger Delta region, was crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026 on Saturday evening at a ceremony held in …

Karabi-George, a native of Bayelsa State in Nigeria's Niger Delta region, was crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026 on Saturday evening at a ceremony held in Lagos, defeating 35 other contestants for the prestigious title that carries a two-year reign and national platform.

Bayelsa's Pride

The 24-year-old beauty queen, who grew up in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, emerged as the eighth contestant from the South-South zone to claim the Miss World Nigeria crown in the pageant's 38-year history. Her victory marks a significant milestone for the oil-rich but economically challenged Niger Delta state, which has long struggled with unemployment despite its natural resource wealth.

Technology & Innovation · Bayelsa's Karabi-George Crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026 in Stunning Comeback

Local supporters gathered in viewing centres across Yenagoa to watch the live broadcast, with many taking to social media within minutes of the announcement to celebrate what they called a historic win for their community. "This is for Bayelsa," one supporter wrote on X. "We showed them that our daughters can compete with the best."

The Competition

The pageant, which returned to an in-person format after three years of hybrid events during the pandemic recovery period, tested contestants across multiple rounds including swimsuit, talent showcase, and an intensive question-and-answer segment that judges use to assess poise under pressure. Karabi-George impressed the five-member judging panel with her responses on sustainable development and youth empowerment, topics that resonated with the panel chaired by former Miss Nigeria Uche Oodo.

The runner-up position went to Chidinma Okonkwo from Enugu State, while the third-place spot was claimed by Blessing Eze of Abia State. The top three contestants each receive scholarship packages and mentorship opportunities through the Miss World Nigeria foundation.

What the Title Means

The Miss World Nigeria crown serves as the national selection event for Miss World Limited, the UK-based organisation that stages the annual Miss World competition. Karabi-George will now represent Nigeria at the global Miss World 2026 finals, scheduled to take place in India later this year. The global competition draws contestants from more than 130 countries and is broadcast to an estimated television audience exceeding 750 million viewers.

Past Miss World Nigeria winners have gone on to establish careers in entertainment, fashion, and humanitarian work. The 2024 winner, Chidimma Adetshina, represented Nigeria at Miss World where she finished among the top five.

Reactions Across Nigeria

The announcement triggered an outpouring of congratulatory messages from political leaders across party lines. The Bayelsa State Government announced it would host a reception in Karabi-George's honour upon her return to Yenagoa, with the state governor describing her achievement as "a beacon of hope" for young women in the region. The Miss World Nigeria Organisation confirmed she would begin her official duties immediately, including appearances at charity events and youth empowerment programmes scheduled through the remainder of 2026.

Social media platforms were flooded with photos and videos of celebrations in Bayelsa, with the hashtag #KarabiGeorge trending nationally within an hour of the crowning. Fashion designers in Lagos immediately posted congratulatory messages, with several offering to collaborate on her official wardrobe as she begins her reign.

What's Next for Karabi-George

Pageant organisers indicated that Karabi-George will undergo an intensive preparation programme over the next four months before travelling to India for the global competition. The programme includes media training, public speaking coaching, and cultural education to help her represent Nigeria effectively on the world stage.

She will also select her personal charity cause during a press conference scheduled for next week in Abuja, where she is expected to outline her priorities for her two-year reign. Former winners have typically focused on causes ranging from girl's education to environmental conservation, reflecting the diverse challenges facing Nigeria's 220 million population.

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