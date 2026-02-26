The recent announcement by the Associação regarding the suspension of authorisations for asbestos removal has raised significant concerns among health and environmental advocates in Nigeria. This decision, made in mid-October 2023, poses a serious risk to public health and could hinder Nigeria's development goals related to infrastructure and health.

The Dangers of Asbestos Exposure

Amianto, commonly known as asbestos, is a group of naturally occurring minerals known for their heat resistance and insulating properties. However, exposure to asbestos fibres has been linked to severe health issues, including lung cancer and mesothelioma. The Associação's warning highlights the urgent need for continued removal efforts to protect vulnerable populations, especially in construction and industrial sectors.

Impact on Public Health and Governance

The suspension of asbestos removal authorisations comes at a time when Nigeria is striving to enhance its governance frameworks and public health systems. According to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria has one of the highest rates of occupational diseases related to asbestos exposure in Africa. This situation raises critical questions about the government's commitment to public health and safety, as well as its ability to effectively implement regulations aimed at protecting citizens.

Asbestos and Economic Growth: A Balancing Act

While the removal of asbestos is essential for safeguarding health, it also presents economic challenges. The construction industry's reliance on asbestos-containing materials complicates efforts to transition to safer alternatives. The Nigerian government must find a way to balance economic growth with the imperative to protect public health. Investment in infrastructure that prioritises the use of safer materials could align with broader development goals, creating not only a healthier environment but also new job opportunities.

Opportunities for Sustainable Development

This current predicament surrounding asbestos presents an opportunity for Nigeria to invest in sustainable materials and practices. By prioritising health and safety in construction, the country can align its infrastructure development with its long-term goals for economic growth and public health. Moreover, training programmes focused on safe removal practices and alternative materials could enhance local skills and create employment, contributing to a more resilient economy.

What to Watch For Next

The suspension of asbestos removal authorisations will likely prompt further scrutiny from both local and international health organisations. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the Nigerian government responds to this challenge. Will it prioritise public health over economic interests, or will it seek a compromise that fails to adequately protect its citizens? The decisions made in the coming months will be pivotal in shaping Nigeria’s health landscape and its commitment to achieving sustainable development goals.