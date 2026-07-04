A joint venture between South Africa's Strauss group and Daba Finance has finalised the closure of a $24 million University Technology Fund, marking one…

A joint venture between South Africa's Strauss group and Daba Finance has finalised the closure of a $24 million University Technology Fund, marking one of the largest dedicated pools of capital for academic innovation in the region this year.

Fund Targets Commercial Pathways for Research

The capital raise targets intellectual property developed across South African universities, with fund managers indicating they will prioritise sectors including clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. Daba Finance, which manages assets across sub-Saharan Africa, confirmed the fund would operate from offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Politics & Governance · Strauss, Daba Finance Close $24m University Tech Fund in South Africa

Fund managers expect the first investments to be deployed within six months of closure, with each transaction ranging between $500,000 and $3 million depending on the maturity of the technology and its commercial readiness. The fund has already received preliminary applications from six university technology transfer offices, according to a statement from Daba Finance.

Why Academic Innovation Needs Dedicated Capital

South African universities produce thousands of research outputs annually, yet few translate into commercial products or scalable businesses. The gap between academic research and market-ready ventures has long been cited as a structural weakness in the country's innovation economy. Traditional venture capital funds often bypass early-stage university projects because they require longer holding periods and specialised technical due diligence.

The University Technology Fund was designed specifically to bridge that divide. Fund documents indicate that investment decisions will involve evaluation panels including academic researchers, industry specialists, and commercial experts. This structure aims to reduce the risk of misjudging the market potential of early-stage technologies.

Addressing the Funding Gap

South Africa's technology transfer offices have struggled with limited resources. Most universities in the country lack dedicated teams large enough to identify, protect, and commercialise research findings effectively. The new fund is expected to provide not only capital but also operational support to help researchers navigate intellectual property registration and market entry strategies.

Investor Appetite and Regional Implications

Daba Finance indicated that the fund attracted interest from both domestic pension funds and international development finance institutions. The participation of development finance capital suggests that multilateral investors view the fund model as replicable in other African markets. Fund representatives noted that if the South African pilot performs as projected, a regional expansion could follow.

The closure comes at a time when African technology ecosystems have seen increased inbound investment, though early-stage funding remains concentrated in a handful of markets. South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria together accounted for the majority of disclosed venture capital deals on the continent last year, according to regional industry trackers.

What Happens Next

The fund's first investment committee meeting is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. Fund managers have outlined a pipeline review process that will assess applications from universities in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces initially, with potential expansion to institutions in other regions depending on deal flow.

Watch for the fund's inaugural investment announcement, expected within the next quarter. The performance of early deals will determine whether Daba Finance and Strauss proceed with plans for a second, larger vehicle targeting university-linked ventures across the continent.

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