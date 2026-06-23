Paraguay eliminated Türkiye from World Cup 2026 contention on Thursday with a commanding 3-1 victory in the group stage, while Brazil, Morocco, and the …

Paraguay eliminated Türkiye from World Cup 2026 contention on Thursday with a commanding 3-1 victory in the group stage, while Brazil, Morocco, and the United States Men's National Team all secured wins that reshaped their qualification hopes. The results leave Group D and Group E contenders scrambling as the tournament moves into its decisive phase.

Paraguay Stuns Türkiye to Advance

The match at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey saw Paraguay deliver their most complete performance of the tournament. Antonio Sanabria opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a header from a well-worked corner kick. Miguel Almirón doubled the lead six minutes before halftime with a curling strike that left Türkiye goalkeeper Altay Bayındır rooted to the spot.

Technology & Innovation · Paraguay Knocks Türkiye Out of World Cup 2026 as Brazil, Morocco, USMNT All Win

Türkiye pulled one back through a 67th-minute penalty from captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, but any hope of a comeback evaporated when Omar Alderete was sent off with a second yellow card in the 78th minute. Julio Enciso sealed the result with a composed finish in the 89th minute, sending Paraguay through to the round of 16.

Brazil Overwhelms Haiti

In the earlier Group D fixture, Brazil dismantled Haiti 6-0 at the same venue, delivering a statement of intent to the rest of the tournament. Rodrygo opened the scoring after just nine minutes before Vinícius Júnior added two more before the break. Raphinha, Andreas Pereira, and a late own goal completed the rout.

The result leaves Brazil top of Group D with nine points from three matches, having scored 11 goals and conceded none. Haiti, still searching for their first World Cup win since their debut appearance, face elimination unless other results go their way in the final group matches.

Morocco's Path to the Knockout Rounds

Morocco secured their place in the round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Croatia at Soldier Field in Chicago. The North African side, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, needed a win to guarantee progression after drawing their opening two matches.

Achraf Hakimi converted a penalty in the 41st minute after Croatia's Josip Stanišić was penalised for a handball in the box. Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead early in the second half with a powerful header from a Hakim Ziyech free kick. The win marks Morocco's fifth consecutive World Cup group stage qualification, dating back to 1986.

USMNT Secures Crucial Victory

The United States Men's National Team kept their qualification hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Ghana at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The victory was crucial for Gregg Berhalter's side, who entered the match needing a result after dropping points in their opening fixture.

Christian Pulisic gave the hosts the lead with a stunning free kick in the 18th minute. Ghana equalised through Mohammed Kudus in the 54th minute, but Weston McKennie headed the winner from a Pulisic corner in the 71st minute. The result puts the USMNT in a strong position to advance, pending their final group match against Uruguay.

Tournament Standings and Qualification Picture

With six teams having secured round of 16 places, the tournament's knockout stage is beginning to take shape. Brazil lead Group D with a perfect record, while Morocco's win moves them to the summit of Group E. Paraguay's victory over Türkiye has opened up the group, with Belgium now favourites to advance alongside Brazil.

Türkiye's elimination marks their second consecutive group-stage exit in a major tournament. The team, managed by Vincenzo Montella, struggled to find consistency throughout their three matches, collecting just one point from a draw against Belgium.

Key Fixtures Coming Up

The final round of group matches begins on Saturday, with several qualification places still to be decided. Morocco face a potentially decisive encounter against Belgium in what could determine who tops Group E. The United States meet Uruguay in their concluding group fixture, knowing a draw may be enough to advance depending on other results.

Brazil will look to maintain their momentum when they face Colombia in their final group match, while Paraguay face a tough test against Argentina. All four winning teams from Thursday's action will be watching the outcomes of other groups closely, as the draw for the round of 16 approaches.

See Also

Editorial Opinion See AlsoPaulo Pereira Defends Autonomy of Nova Amidst Concerns of Cohesion: What It Means for AfricaFarioli Reflects on Borja Sainz: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead Paraguay's victory over Türkiye has opened up the group, with Belgium now favourites to advance alongside Brazil.Türkiye's elimination marks their second consecutive group-stage exit in a major tournament. — panapress.org Editorial Team