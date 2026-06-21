South Africa's government unveiled plans this month to transform the country's automotive sector into a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, a move t…

South Africa's government unveiled plans this month to transform the country's automotive sector into a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, a move that could reshape industrial development across sub-Saharan Africa. The strategy, still in draft form, aims to attract foreign investment while reducing dependence on internal combustion engine production that has defined the sector for decades.

A Sector Built on Foreign Brands

The South African automotive industry currently operates as an assembly base for global manufacturers rather than a creator of homegrown technology. Plants in Pretoria, East London, and Durban produce vehicles for Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, and BMW, primarily for export to European markets. Last year, the country exported approximately 360,000 vehicles, generating roughly 140 billion rand in revenue. Officials now argue this model leaves South Africa vulnerable as major economies shift toward electric alternatives.

Technology & Innovation · South Africa Revs Up Electric Vehicle Ambitions — Can It Compete with China?

The draft policy proposes tax incentives for EV manufacturers willing to establish production facilities, along with commitments to source battery components locally. South Africa sits atop roughly 70 percent of the world's known platinum group metal reserves, materials essential for hydrogen fuel cells and certain battery chemistries. That geological advantage has drawn attention from international investors scouting locations for EV supply chains.

The Infrastructure Problem

Electric vehicles require reliable electricity, and South Africa's power grid faces chronic strain. Eskom, the state-owned utility, has implemented scheduled blackouts on more than 200 days over the past two years, a practice known locally as loadshedding. Ramping up EV adoption without first stabilising supply risks creating a mismatch between government ambition and operational reality.

Industry analysts point to charging infrastructure as another barrier. Currently, South Africa has fewer than 500 public charging stations nationwide, most clustered in metropolitan areas. Comparatively, the Netherlands—roughly one-quarter the size of South Africa—operates more than 100,000 charging points. Closing that gap would require substantial capital expenditure that neither the government nor private sector has yet committed.

Power Supply Challenges

Energy experts note that loadshedding has deterred some manufacturers from expanding operations in the country. Automotive producers require consistent power for precision assembly lines, and interruptions can damage equipment or create quality control issues. The industry has responded by installing private solar installations and backup generators, but these solutions add costs that undermine competitiveness.

What This Means for African Markets

South Africa's automotive ambitions do not exist in isolation. Nigeria, with the continent's largest population and a stated goal of reducing petroleum dependence, has watched regional manufacturing developments closely. If South Africa succeeds in establishing EV production capacity, it could position itself as the primary supplier of electric vehicles to West African markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework. Alternatively, a failed transition could push regional demand toward Chinese-manufactured EVs, mirroring patterns already visible in the solar panel market.

Neighboring countries including Zimbabwe and Namibia hold their own mineral deposits relevant to battery production, creating potential for a southern African battery supply chain. The draft policy references plans to develop processing facilities for lithium, cobalt, and nickel alongside platinum group metals, though timelines remain vague.

International Interest and Competition

Several global automakers have expressed preliminary interest in South African EV production, though formal commitments have been limited. Hyundai and BYD, the Chinese manufacturer that dominates global EV sales, have held discussions with trade officials in Pretoria. The meetings have not produced announcements, and executives cite the need for clearer policy frameworks before committing capital.

Meanwhile, competing nations have moved faster. Morocco has attracted substantial automotive investment by positioning itself as a gateway to European markets, establishing plants for Renault and Peugeot that produce both conventional and electric models. Egypt has announced similar incentives targeting EV assembly. South African officials acknowledge the window for attracting manufacturing investment is narrowing as other markets establish themselves.

Labour and Social Dimensions

The automotive sector employs roughly 110,000 people directly, with many more in ancillary industries including component manufacturing, logistics, and dealer networks. Union officials have raised concerns that a shift toward EV production could eliminate jobs, as electric vehicles contain fewer moving parts and require less labour to assemble than conventional cars.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has called for guarantees that any new EV investment include commitments to local employment and skills development. Negotiations between industry representatives and labour groups are ongoing, with both sides acknowledging that retraining programmes will be necessary regardless of how the transition proceeds.

Timeline and Next Steps

The government has opened a three-month public consultation period on the draft EV policy, with final regulations expected to reach the Cabinet by the third quarter of this year. Industry stakeholders have until April to submit feedback through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. Following that process, officials will determine which tax incentives require legislative approval and which can be implemented through administrative channels.

observers will be watching whether major automakers announce concrete investment plans during or immediately after the consultation period. The absence of firm commitments could signal that South Africa's EV ambitions remain aspirational rather than imminent. For now, the country holds a resource advantage that may not last indefinitely if competitors move quickly to secure their own mineral supply chains.

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