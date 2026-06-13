The Nigerian government has formally condemned what it describes as ongoing anti-African sentiment in South Africa, with officials warning that retaliat…

The Nigerian government has formally condemned what it describes as ongoing anti-African sentiment in South Africa, with officials warning that retaliatory measures against Pretoria remain a viable option. The statement, delivered through official channels, marks a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions between Africa's two largest economies following a wave of attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Government Issues Firm Condemnation

The Federal Government issued a strong statement rejecting the violence that has affected Nigerian citizens and other African nationals residing in South Africa. Officials emphasised that the targeting of foreigners on the basis of nationality constitutes a violation of both South African law and African Union principles on free movement.

Health & Medicine · Nigeria Condemns South Africa Violence, Warns Retaliation 'Not Off The Table'

Channels Television, which reported on the government's position, noted that senior ministers were involved in the deliberations that led to the public condemnation. The statement represented an unusual level of direct government engagement on an issue affecting citizens abroad.

Retaliation Warning Explained

Government sources indicated that the phrase "not off the table" was deliberately chosen to communicate seriousness without making an explicit threat. Officials did not specify what form any retaliatory action might take, but the mere suggestion of counter-measures represents a notable shift in how Nigeria responds to citizen safety concerns abroad.

The warning comes amid mounting pressure from Nigerian civil society groups demanding stronger government action following reports of Nigerian-owned businesses being targeted in Gauteng and other provinces. Local media have documented incidents of property destruction affecting Nigerian traders operating in South African cities.

Historical Context of the Tensions

Xenophobic violence in South Africa has surfaced periodically over the past two decades, with Nigerian nationals frequently caught in the unrest. The current wave of tensions follows earlier incidents in 2019 that prompted similar diplomatic protests from Abuja. The recurrence of such violence has strained bilateral relations at a time when both nations play significant roles in African Union affairs.

South Africa's government has previously condemned such attacks and pledged to protect all legal residents, though critics argue enforcement remains inconsistent. The tension between local economic grievances and the rights of foreign nationals continues to present governance challenges for Pretoria.

Impact on Nigerian Citizens in South Africa

Nigerian community leaders in Johannesburg and Cape Town have reported heightened anxiety among their compatriots since the violence began. Some families have begun making arrangements to return to Nigeria, while others remain uncertain about their options given business interests and property holdings at stake.

The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria has not issued a formal evacuation notice, but consular officials have urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid areas identified as high-risk. The diaspora community estimates that several thousand Nigerians currently reside and work in South Africa across various sectors.

Diplomatic Channels and Next Steps

Diplomatic observers note that Nigeria's statement signals a desire to apply pressure through bilateral channels before considering any reciprocal actions. The government has not announced any specific timeline for deciding whether to proceed with counter-measures, leaving the situation in a state of managed uncertainty.

South Africa's foreign ministry had not issued a formal response at the time of reporting, though diplomatic sources suggested that Pretoria was monitoring the situation closely. The African Union, which maintains headquarters in Addis Ababa, has historically avoided direct intervention in bilateral disputes between member states.

What Watchers Should Monitor

The coming days will determine whether Nigeria escalates its rhetoric into concrete action. Any suspension of diplomatic engagement or introduction of reciprocal measures against South African interests in Nigeria would represent a significant deterioration in relations. Business leaders in Lagos and Johannesburg are particularly attentive to signals from both governments.

Citizens concerned about the situation should monitor official communications from the Nigerian High Commission. The government has indicated it will provide updates through conventional diplomatic channels, though officials have not committed to a specific schedule for further statements.

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