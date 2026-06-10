Two people were shot and killed during protests in Kenya on Wednesday as demonstrations erupted against a United States plan to establish an Ebola quara…

Two people were shot and killed during protests in Kenya on Wednesday as demonstrations erupted against a United States plan to establish an Ebola quarantine centre in the country. Witnesses in the capital said security forces opened fire on crowds blocking a major highway, while the Kenyan government scrambled to respond to mounting public anger over the proposal.

Fatalities and Scene of Violence

The deaths occurred along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, where hundreds of residents had gathered to voice opposition to the planned facility. Local hospitals confirmed they received two bodies and treated several wounded patients. Police spokesman Nairobi Emmanuel Karanja stated that security personnel were deployed to disperse crowds after protesters threw stones and set tyres ablaze, blocking the road for several hours. The highway serves as a critical transport link between Nairobi and the Rift Valley, and the blockade caused significant disruption to freight traffic.

Technology & Innovation · Kenya Protests Turn Deadly Over US Ebola Quarantine Centre Plan

Details of the US Proposal

American health officials had proposed establishing the quarantine centre as part of broader preparations to contain potential Ebola outbreaks in East Africa. The facility was intended to serve as a regional screening and isolation hub, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the discussions. Kenyan health authorities were in talks with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the location and operational scope of the centre. No final agreement had been announced, but the leaked plans triggered immediate backlash in communities near the proposed site.

Community Fears and Misinformation

Residents near the proposed location expressed fears that hosting an Ebola facility would stigmatise their area and damage local businesses. Social media platforms amplified unverified claims about the centre's purpose, with some posts suggesting it would bring infected patients directly into the country rather than screen travellers. Public health experts have repeatedly warned that misinformation during outbreak scares can spread faster than the disease itself, complicating official response efforts.

Government Response and Political Fallout

Kenya's Ministry of Health issued a statement calling for calm and clarifying that no patients would be brought to the proposed site. The statement said the centre would only process travellers transiting through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport who showed symptoms consistent with Ebola. Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumincha declined to appear before journalists, instead releasing a written statement through her press office. Opposition politicians seized on the controversy, with several lawmakers demanding a full parliamentary debate on any future agreements with foreign governments regarding health infrastructure.

Regional Health Context

Kenya sits alongside Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo as nations that have experienced Ebola outbreaks in recent years. The country has invested heavily in screening at major airports since the 2014 West Africa epidemic killed more than 11,000 people. The current proposal came amid heightened global surveillance after recent outbreaks in Uganda and Sudan. Health workers in Nairobi told reporters that existing airport protocols were adequate and questioned whether a dedicated quarantine centre was necessary.

Diplomatic Dimensions

The United States embassy in Nairobi released a brief statement confirming it had discussed the proposal with Kenyan counterparts but emphasised that no decisions had been made. The embassy did not comment on the protests or the fatalities. Kenya hosts a significant American diplomatic and military presence, and the proposal reflected broader US interest in establishing outbreak response infrastructure across Africa. Analysts noted that similar facilities in other countries had faced local resistance before being accepted after sustained community engagement.

What Happens Next

The Kenyan government faces pressure to either abandon the plan or launch a public education campaign to address community concerns. Parliament is expected to summon health officials for questioning within the next two weeks. The families of those killed have demanded an independent investigation into the security response. International health organisations are watching closely, as any breakdown in US-Kenya health cooperation could affect broader outbreak preparedness in the region. The proposed site remains unoccupied, and no construction timeline has been announced.

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