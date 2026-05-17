Dr Zakari Mumuni has issued a stark warning to African policymakers, asserting that the continent’s financial future hinges on deeper cross-border cooperation. The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana argued that without integrated financial systems, African nations will struggle to unlock their true economic potential.

This intervention comes at a critical juncture for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market for goods and services. Mumuni’s comments, shared with the *Ghanaian Times*, highlight the urgent need to move beyond political rhetoric and implement concrete financial mechanisms that facilitate trade.

The Urgent Call for Financial Integration

Politics & Governance · Ghana Deputy Governor Warns: Border Cooperation Is Key to Africa’s Wealth

Dr Zakari Mumuni latest news highlights a growing consensus among African central bankers that isolation is the enemy of growth. He emphasized that current financial architectures are often fragmented, creating unnecessary friction for businesses operating across borders. This fragmentation increases transaction costs and slows down the velocity of money, which is vital for emerging economies.

The Bank of Ghana has been a vocal advocate for the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS). This system is designed to allow businesses and individuals to pay for goods and services in their local currency while settling transactions in another African country’s currency. It reduces the reliance on the US dollar and the Euro, which often dominate African trade flows.

Mumuni explained that the current system forces exporters to convert their earnings into a third currency, incurring double exchange rate risks. By leveraging PAPSS, African countries can retain more value within the continent. This shift is not just a technical adjustment but a strategic move toward monetary sovereignty and enhanced economic resilience across the region.

Barriers to Seamless Cross-Border Trade

Despite the promise of the AfCFTA, several structural barriers continue to hamper seamless trade. One of the most persistent challenges is the disparity in regulatory frameworks across the 54 member states. Banks and financial institutions often struggle to navigate these differing rules, leading to delays in credit approvals and trade finance.

Dr Zakari Mumuni developments explained by recent economic reports point to the high cost of remittances. African workers send billions of dollars home each year, yet the cost of sending money in Africa remains one of the highest in the world. This inefficiency drains purchasing power from households and reduces the liquidity available for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Infrastructure deficits also play a crucial role. While digital payment platforms are expanding, the underlying telecommunications and power infrastructure in some regions remain inconsistent. Without reliable internet connectivity and stable power supply, the adoption of digital financial services can stall, leaving rural populations and smaller businesses on the periphery of the economic boom.

Regulatory Harmonization and Digital Infrastructure

Harmonizing regulations requires political will and technical expertise. Central banks must align their monetary policies to reduce volatility. This alignment is difficult given the diverse economic conditions of member states. However, Mumuni suggests that starting with key economic corridors can create a ripple effect that encourages broader adoption.

Investment in digital infrastructure is equally critical. Governments and the private sector must collaborate to expand broadband access. This expansion will enable more Africans to participate in the digital economy. It will also allow for the integration of mobile money platforms, which are already popular in countries like Kenya and Ghana, into a unified continental network.

The integration of these systems will reduce the dependency on traditional banking channels. This shift can bring financial inclusion to millions of unbanked Africans. It creates a more competitive market where fintech companies can innovate and offer tailored financial products to diverse customer bases.

Impact on African Development Goals

The push for stronger border cooperation directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically, it aligns with Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and Goal 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). By reducing trade barriers, African nations can create jobs and stimulate industrial growth.

Why Bank matters in this context is evident. Central banks act as the anchors of financial stability. Their ability to coordinate policies and manage currency fluctuations is crucial for investor confidence. When banks collaborate, they create a predictable environment for foreign direct investment (FDI) and intra-African trade.

Bank news today reflects a trend of increased collaboration among African central banks. Recent meetings have focused on creating a unified voice in global financial forums. This unity allows Africa to negotiate better terms for debt relief and access to international capital markets. It strengthens the continent’s bargaining power in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Economic growth in Africa has often been volatile due to external shocks. Integrated financial systems can act as a buffer. They allow for the smoother flow of capital from surplus regions to deficit regions. This internal balancing mechanism reduces the need for expensive borrowing from international institutions.

Challenges to Continental Financial Unity

Implementing these changes is not without its hurdles. Sovereignty concerns often slow down the harmonization of monetary policies. Countries are reluctant to cede control over their currency valuations to a continental body. This hesitation can lead to fragmented progress, where some regions advance while others lag behind.

Trust between financial institutions is another significant barrier. Historical economic rivalries and varying levels of fiscal discipline can create skepticism. Building trust requires transparent data sharing and consistent enforcement of trade agreements. Without trust, banks may be hesitant to extend credit to counterparties in neighboring countries.

Dr Zakari Mumuni news today underscores the need for patience and persistence. He acknowledges that financial integration is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires continuous dialogue and adaptation to changing economic conditions. The success of initiatives like PAPSS will serve as a proof of concept for broader financial unity.

Infrastructure gaps also pose a challenge. While digital solutions are advancing, the physical movement of goods still relies on roads, railways, and ports. Inefficiencies in logistics can negate the benefits of financial integration. Therefore, a holistic approach that combines financial, physical, and digital infrastructure is essential for sustainable growth.

Opportunities for Economic Transformation

The opportunities presented by stronger cross-border cooperation are immense. Africa is home to the world’s largest youth population. Integrating financial systems can create jobs for these young people in the growing fintech sector. It can also facilitate entrepreneurship by making it easier for startups to scale across borders.

Agriculture, which employs a significant portion of the African workforce, stands to benefit greatly. Farmers can access better prices and inputs if trade barriers are reduced. Financial integration can help aggregate smallholder farmers into larger entities, giving them more bargaining power in regional markets. This can lead to increased food security and higher incomes for rural communities.

The manufacturing sector can also thrive in a unified market. Economies of scale become achievable when manufacturers can sell to a market of over 1.3 billion people. This can attract more foreign investment and encourage the development of value-added industries. It reduces the reliance on raw material exports, which are often subject to volatile global prices.

Bank developments explained by recent trends show a growing interest in green finance. Integrated financial systems can facilitate the flow of capital into renewable energy projects across the continent. This can help Africa leapfrog traditional energy sources and build a more sustainable economic foundation. It aligns with the global push for climate action and offers a competitive advantage for African exports.

Strategic Steps for Policymakers

Policymakers must take decisive action to accelerate financial integration. This includes investing in the digital infrastructure needed to support cross-border transactions. Governments should also work to simplify regulatory frameworks to make it easier for financial institutions to operate across borders. Clear and consistent rules will reduce uncertainty and encourage investment.

Enhancing data sharing between central banks is another critical step. Real-time data on trade flows, currency reserves, and inflation rates can help policymakers make informed decisions. It can also help identify potential bottlenecks and address them before they become major obstacles. Transparency is key to building trust among member states.

Capacity building for financial institutions is also essential. Banks and fintech companies need to be equipped with the skills and tools to navigate the new integrated landscape. Training programs and partnerships with international financial bodies can help bridge the skills gap. This will ensure that African financial institutions are competitive on the global stage.

Engaging the private sector is crucial for success. Businesses are the end-users of financial integration. Their feedback can help shape policies and identify areas for improvement. Public-private partnerships can drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of new financial technologies. This collaboration can ensure that the benefits of integration reach all segments of the economy.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Financial Sovereignty

The journey toward stronger cross-border cooperation is complex but necessary. Dr Zakari Mumuni’s warnings serve as a reminder that time is of the essence. As global economic dynamics shift, Africa must leverage its internal market to secure its financial future. The decisions made today will shape the continent’s economic trajectory for decades to come.

Readers should watch for the upcoming review of the AfCFTA implementation plan. This review will assess the progress made so far and identify key areas for improvement. It will also set new targets for financial integration and trade liberalization. The outcomes of this review will provide valuable insights into the next steps for African economic unity.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about ghana deputy governor warns border cooperation is key to africas wealth? Dr Zakari Mumuni has issued a stark warning to African policymakers, asserting that the continent’s financial future hinges on deeper cross-border cooperation. Why does this matter for politics-governance? This intervention comes at a critical juncture for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market for goods and services. What are the key facts about ghana deputy governor warns border cooperation is key to africas wealth? The Urgent Call for Financial Integration Dr Zakari Mumuni latest news highlights a growing consensus among African central bankers that isolation is the enemy of growth.

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