Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not win in Benue and Rivers states in the 2023 elections, citing the party's lack of grassroots support and poor performance in recent polls. The statement, made during a campaign event in Port Harcourt, comes amid growing tension within the opposition alliance, the Alliance for Democracy and Change (ADC), which includes the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and other smaller parties. Wike, a prominent PDP figure, emphasized that the ADC's failure to secure key states could undermine its national prospects.

Wike's Criticism of ADC Strategy

Wike pointed to the 2023 state elections in Benue as a key example of the ADC's weakness. In the 2022 gubernatorial race, the APC candidate, Hyacinth Alia, won with 51% of the vote, despite the ADC's efforts to unify behind a single candidate. Wike said the lack of coordination among ADC members in Benue had allowed the APC to consolidate its base. "The ADC cannot win in Benue or Rivers because they are not a united front," he said. "They are fragmented, and that is their biggest weakness."

politics-governance · Wike Warns ADC Can't Win Benue, Rivers in 2023 Elections

The governor also highlighted the need for the ADC to focus on building local support rather than relying on national narratives. "You can't win elections by just shouting from the rooftops," he said. "You have to be present in the communities, address local issues, and show results." Wike's comments reflect a broader challenge facing opposition parties in Nigeria, where political success often depends on strong local networks and grassroots engagement.

Benue's Political Landscape

Benue State, a key battleground in Nigerian politics, has seen a shift in voter allegiances in recent years. The APC, which dominated the state in the 2019 presidential election, has maintained a strong presence in the 2023 gubernatorial race. The state's political landscape is also shaped by ethnic and regional divisions, with the Tiv, Idoma, and others vying for influence. Wike's warning underscores the difficulty of unifying these groups under a single opposition banner.

Political analysts say that the ADC's inability to secure Benue could have a ripple effect on other states. "Benue is a bellwether for the north," said Dr. Chidi Odinkalu, a political scientist. "If the ADC can't win there, it will be hard to challenge the APC in other parts of the country." The state's strategic location and agricultural potential also make it a key prize in the fight for national power.

ADC's Internal Struggles

The ADC has faced internal divisions over its strategy and leadership. In Benue, the party's candidate, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has struggled to gain traction against the APC's Alia. Ortom, a former governor of Benue, has been accused of not doing enough to mobilize support in key areas. Meanwhile, the PDP, which is part of the ADC, has been accused of not fully committing to the alliance. "There is a lack of coordination and unity," said a PDP strategist. "That is why we are not making progress."

Wike's comments have reignited debates within the ADC about its future direction. Some members believe the alliance needs to focus more on local governance and community development rather than national campaigns. "We need to show that we can govern effectively," said a senior ADC member. "If we can do that, we can win in Benue and other states."

Implications for African Development

The challenges faced by the ADC in Benue and Rivers reflect broader issues in African political development, particularly in the context of democratic governance and economic growth. Effective political alliances are crucial for implementing development policies that address infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Without strong local support, even the most well-intentioned policies may fail to take root.

Benue's political dynamics also highlight the importance of regional cooperation in Africa. As the continent seeks to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including poverty reduction and improved governance, the success of political alliances like the ADC could play a key role. "Political stability and unity are essential for development," said Dr. Adebayo Adesina, a policy analyst. "When opposition parties are fragmented, it weakens the overall political landscape."

The 2023 elections in Benue and Rivers will be a test for the ADC and its ability to present a united front. If the alliance fails to gain ground in these states, it may struggle to challenge the APC in the national elections. For African development, the stakes are high: a more stable and effective political system could lead to better governance and economic opportunities for millions of people.

The coming months will be critical for the ADC as it seeks to build momentum in key states. With the 2023 elections approaching, the party must address its internal divisions and develop a more cohesive strategy. What happens in Benue and Rivers could determine the future of the ADC and, by extension, the direction of political and economic development across Nigeria and the continent.

Editorial Opinion Benue's political dynamics also highlight the importance of regional cooperation in Africa. The coming months will be critical for the ADC as it seeks to build momentum in key states. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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