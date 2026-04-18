Rosalía no céu e Deus no feed, a new cultural and political movement led by Brazilian artist Deus, has sparked a wave of discussion across Africa, particularly in Nigeria. The initiative, launched in Lisboa, Portugal, aims to bridge the gap between African diaspora communities and local development efforts. The movement has already gained traction among young entrepreneurs and activists in cities like Lagos and Abuja, where it is seen as a potential catalyst for economic and social change.

Deus's Vision for African Development

Deus, a prominent Brazilian cultural figure, has positioned the initiative as a way to amplify African voices on the global stage. The project, which includes digital campaigns, community workshops, and partnerships with local institutions, is designed to foster cross-border collaboration. In Lisboa, where the initiative was officially launched, Deus emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to empower African youth. "We are not just talking about visibility; we are talking about actionable change," he said during the event.

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The initiative has already attracted support from organisations such as the African Development Bank and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. In a statement, the African Development Bank highlighted the potential of the movement to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in areas like education and economic growth. "This is a powerful example of how global cultural movements can align with local development priorities," the statement read.

Local Impact and Challenges

In Nigeria, the movement has been met with both enthusiasm and skepticism. Young entrepreneurs in Lagos, like Carolina Franco, see it as an opportunity to access new markets and resources. "This is exactly what we need—global recognition and support for local innovation," Franco said. However, some critics argue that the initiative lacks a clear strategy for long-term impact. "We need more than just hashtags and social media posts; we need concrete policies and investments," said Pascal, a policy analyst based in Abuja.

The initiative has also raised questions about the role of the African diaspora in shaping development agendas. Numa, a Nigerian academic, noted that while cultural movements can inspire, they must be accompanied by structural reforms. "We cannot rely on cultural capital alone to drive development," Numa said. "It's important to ensure that these initiatives translate into tangible outcomes for communities."

Opportunities for Collaboration

The movement has opened new avenues for collaboration between African and global stakeholders. In Lisboa, the initiative has partnered with local universities and tech startups to create platforms for knowledge exchange. These partnerships are seen as a way to bridge the gap between African innovation and international markets. "This is about building networks, not just visibility," said a representative from the Lisboa Tech Hub.

One of the key components of the initiative is the creation of a digital platform that connects African entrepreneurs with global investors. The platform, which is expected to launch in the coming months, aims to reduce the barriers to entry for African startups. "This is a game-changer for young innovators who often struggle to access funding," said a participant from a Nigerian tech incubator.

What’s Next for the Movement?

As the initiative gains momentum, its next steps will be closely watched. The organisers have announced plans to expand the programme to other African cities, with a focus on regions with high youth unemployment rates. A pilot project is set to launch in Nairobi in the next quarter, with the goal of creating 100 new jobs for young entrepreneurs.

Deus has also pledged to work with local governments to ensure that the initiative aligns with national development strategies. "Our goal is not just to create awareness, but to create impact," he said. The next major event, a regional summit in Accra, is expected to bring together policymakers, business leaders, and community representatives to discuss the future of the initiative.

The movement’s success will depend on its ability to translate cultural influence into sustainable development outcomes. As the initiative moves forward, stakeholders across the continent will be watching closely to see if it can deliver on its promises.

Editorial Opinion "It's important to ensure that these initiatives translate into tangible outcomes for communities." Opportunities for Collaboration The movement has opened new avenues for collaboration between African and global stakeholders. One of the key components of the initiative is the creation of a digital platform that connects African entrepreneurs with global investors. — panapress.org Editorial Team