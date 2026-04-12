Kaduna State in Nigeria has passed a tax consolidation law aimed at boosting government revenue and streamlining business operations. The law, signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai on 15 May 2024, consolidates multiple tax regimes into a single system, reducing administrative burdens for businesses and increasing transparency in tax collection. The move is expected to generate an estimated N20 billion annually for the state’s budget, which will be allocated to infrastructure, education, and health projects.

Streamlining Taxation for Economic Growth

The new law replaces the previous system, which had over 30 different tax categories, many of which overlapped or were inconsistently applied. By consolidating these into a unified framework, the state aims to reduce compliance costs for businesses and increase tax compliance rates. The law also introduces a digital tax portal, making it easier for businesses to file and pay taxes online.

economy-business · Kaduna Passes Tax Law to Boost Revenue and Ease Business

“This is a major step towards creating a more business-friendly environment in Kaduna,” said Governor El-Rufai during the launch. “By simplifying tax procedures, we are not only increasing revenue but also encouraging more entrepreneurs to invest in the state.”

Impact on Local Businesses and Revenue

Local business owners have welcomed the reform, though some expressed concerns about the initial transition period. The state government has set up a task force to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in adapting to the new system. Over 10,000 businesses are expected to benefit from the simplified tax structure, including traders in Kaduna’s main markets such as Sani Abacha Market and the Kaduna Central Market.

The new law also introduces a 5% tax on digital transactions, a move that aligns with the broader trend of taxing the digital economy. This could generate an additional N5 billion annually for the state, which will be used to improve digital infrastructure and support tech startups in the region.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the positive outlook, some experts warn that the success of the law will depend on effective implementation. “The key challenge will be ensuring that the new system is enforced consistently across all sectors,” said Dr. Amina Yusuf, an economist at the University of Kaduna. “Without strong oversight, there is a risk of corruption and tax evasion.”

On the other hand, the law presents an opportunity for Kaduna to become a model for other Nigerian states. If implemented successfully, the reform could inspire similar measures in states like Lagos and Kano, which are also grappling with tax administration challenges.

Alignment with African Development Goals

The Kaduna tax reform aligns with several African development goals, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises economic transformation and inclusive growth. By improving tax collection and reducing bureaucratic hurdles, the state is contributing to a more stable and predictable business environment, which is essential for long-term economic development.

Furthermore, the law supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth). By increasing government revenue, the state can invest in public services and job creation, which are critical for reducing inequality and improving living standards.

What to Watch Next

The success of the tax consolidation law will be closely monitored in the coming months. Key indicators include the percentage of businesses that transition to the new system, the rate of tax compliance, and the impact on public service delivery. The state government has also announced plans to review the law after 12 months to assess its effectiveness and make necessary adjustments.

For now, the focus remains on implementation. As Kaduna moves forward, the state’s experience could serve as a blueprint for other regions in Nigeria and across Africa looking to modernise their tax systems and drive economic progress.

Editorial Opinion Key indicators include the percentage of businesses that transition to the new system, the rate of tax compliance, and the impact on public service delivery. Challenges and Opportunities Despite the positive outlook, some experts warn that the success of the law will depend on effective implementation. — panapress.org Editorial Team