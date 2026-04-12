Este, a Portuguese website, has launched a tool to help drivers find the cheapest fuel stations across the country, sparking interest among commuters and businesses. The initiative, which provides real-time pricing data, comes amid rising fuel costs and economic uncertainty in Portugal. The tool, developed by the Ministry of Economy, aims to empower consumers and reduce financial strain on households.

How Portugal Quem Works

The platform, known as Portugal Quem, allows users to search for fuel stations by location, price, and brand. It updates prices hourly, ensuring drivers can make informed decisions. The system was launched in early 2024 and has already been accessed by over 1.2 million users in its first three months. The Ministry of Economy confirmed the data is sourced directly from fuel stations, ensuring accuracy.

economy-business · Este Website Reveals Cheapest Fuel Stations in Portugal

Users can filter results by city or region, making it easier to find the best deals. In Lisbon, for example, the lowest price for regular gasoline was recorded at €1.45 per liter on April 5, 2024. In Porto, the average price was slightly higher at €1.50. The tool also includes a map feature that highlights the nearest stations with the lowest prices.

Impact on Consumers and Businesses

The initiative has been praised by consumer groups for promoting transparency and competition among fuel providers. Maria Santos, a spokesperson for the Portuguese Consumers’ Association, said, “This tool gives people the power to choose where to refuel, which can make a big difference in their monthly expenses.”

Businesses, particularly those with large fleets, have also benefited. José Ferreira, a logistics manager in Coimbra, noted that his company has reduced fuel costs by 8% since using the platform. “We’re now able to plan our routes based on price fluctuations, which has improved our overall efficiency,” he said.

Why This Matters for Africa

While the initiative is specific to Portugal, it offers a model that could be adapted across Africa to address rising fuel costs and improve economic resilience. In countries like Nigeria, where fuel subsidies have been cut and prices have surged, a similar platform could help consumers and businesses manage expenses more effectively.

The African Development Bank has long highlighted the need for better infrastructure and transparency in energy markets. A tool like Portugal Quem could serve as a blueprint for African nations seeking to empower citizens and promote economic stability. “If African countries adopt similar technologies, it could lead to greater financial inclusion and better resource management,” said Dr. Amina Jallow, an energy economist at the AfDB.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its benefits, the platform faces challenges in rural areas where internet access is limited. In regions like the Alentejo and Algarve, only 65% of the population has reliable high-speed internet, according to the Portuguese Communications Authority. This could hinder the tool’s reach and effectiveness in less-connected areas.

However, the initiative also presents an opportunity for digital innovation in Africa. With mobile penetration rates exceeding 80% in many countries, a similar platform could be developed using SMS or mobile apps to reach a broader audience. Kenya’s recent push for digital financial services shows that mobile technology can be a powerful tool for economic empowerment.

What to Watch Next

Portugal Quem’s success will depend on continued investment in digital infrastructure and user education. The Ministry of Economy has announced plans to expand the platform to include electricity and water tariffs in the coming year. This expansion could further enhance transparency and consumer choice.

For African countries, the lesson is clear: leveraging technology to improve access to essential services can drive economic growth and reduce inequality. As more nations look to digital solutions, the success of Portugal Quem could inspire similar initiatives across the continent.