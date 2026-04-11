Portugal has unveiled a major update to its national defence strategy, with the newly formed Defence Esperamos initiative at the core of its plans. The announcement, made in Lisbon on 15 May 2024, comes as the country seeks to strengthen its regional security role and align with European and African priorities. The move has drawn attention from Nigeria, where the Ministry of Defence is closely monitoring how Portugal’s new approach could influence cross-continental collaboration.

Portugal's Strategic Shift

The Portuguese government announced a 15% increase in defence spending for 2025, a move aimed at modernising the armed forces and enhancing regional cooperation. The Defence Esperamos plan, led by Minister of Defence João Ferreira, focuses on cyber security, maritime surveillance, and joint operations with African partners. This aligns with Portugal’s broader role in the European Union and its historical ties to several African nations, including Angola and Mozambique.

economy-business · Portugal Unveils Defence Strategy — and Nigeria Takes Notice

Ferreira stated during a press conference that the new strategy would prioritise "defence partnerships that support stability and economic growth across the Atlantic." The plan includes a €500 million investment in technology and training, with a specific emphasis on digital warfare and intelligence-sharing. The initiative is expected to strengthen Portugal’s position as a key player in security matters affecting both Europe and Africa.

Why Nigeria Is Watching Closely

Nigeria’s Ministry of Defence has expressed interest in Portugal’s approach, particularly its focus on cyber security and maritime safety. The West African nation, which faces challenges from piracy and cross-border crime, sees potential in Portugal’s Defence Esperamos framework. “We are studying how Portugal’s strategy could be adapted to our own security needs,” said Defence Spokesperson Major-General Adebayo Adeyemi.

The Nigerian government has also expressed interest in technical cooperation, particularly in the areas of drone technology and satellite surveillance. A recent report by the African Development Bank noted that 60% of African countries lack the necessary infrastructure to monitor their coastal regions effectively. Portugal’s investment in maritime surveillance could provide a model for Nigeria and other African nations.

Opportunities for Pan-African Collaboration

Portugal’s renewed focus on defence partnerships offers a unique opportunity for pan-African collaboration. The country has already initiated talks with several African nations, including Ghana and Kenya, to explore joint training programmes and intelligence sharing. These efforts align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which calls for stronger regional security and economic integration.

“Portugal’s approach could serve as a blueprint for how European and African nations can work together on shared security challenges,” said Dr. Nia Ndiaye, a security analyst at the African Institute for Strategic Studies. “It’s not just about military cooperation — it’s about building trust and long-term partnerships.”

Regional Security and Economic Growth

The Defence Esperamos initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance regional security in both Europe and Africa. Portugal has pledged to increase its military presence in the Gulf of Guinea, a region plagued by piracy and illegal fishing. The country has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to support maritime security operations.

These moves come as Nigeria and other West African nations face growing pressure to improve their security frameworks. The African Development Bank has warned that without investment in infrastructure and security, economic growth in the region could slow by up to 2% annually. Portugal’s strategy offers a potential solution to this challenge.

What Comes Next?

The next step for Portugal’s Defence Esperamos initiative is a series of bilateral talks with African partners, including Nigeria, scheduled for late 2024. The government has also announced plans to host a security summit in Lisbon, where African and European leaders will discuss joint initiatives. These meetings could mark a turning point in how Africa and Europe approach security and development together.

For Nigeria, the coming months will be critical. The Ministry of Defence is expected to release a detailed assessment of Portugal’s strategy by August 2024, which could influence future cooperation agreements. As Africa continues to seek stable and sustainable development, the role of strategic partnerships like Portugal’s Defence Esperamos will only grow in importance.